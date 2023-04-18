Klausterfokken Playlist for April 17th, 2023, 10pm-Midnight ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Nothing More – Tired of Winning

Nothing More – Ships in the Night

The Algorithm & Extra Terra – Latent Noise

Sleep Token – Hypnosis

Their Dogs Were Astronauts – Pendulum

The Ocean – Parabiosis

Striatum – Humanity

Porcupine Tree – Normal

Cynic – Veil of Maya

Ace Kinkaid – Marrow, My Love

Dream Theater – Octavarium

Figure – Power Move

Haken – Eyes of Ebony

What’s He Building in There? – Holy Shit, the Droid is Missing

Ninjaspy – Become Nothing

Sevendust – Fence