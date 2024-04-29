KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR APRIL 29TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Ever Forthright – Techinflux

St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing

Ramin Djawadi – San-Ti

Einar Solberg – Split the Soul (ft. Ihsahn)

Alien Ant Farm – Prosperous Future

David Gilmour – The Piper’s Call

Nothing More – House on Sand (ft Eric Vanlerberghe I Prevail)

Ou – Ocean

Sufjan Stevens – Age of Adz

Rammstein – Puppe

Infected Mushroom – Avratz

3 – Been to the Future

Steven Wilson – Remainder the Black Dog

Meshuggah – Dancers to a Discordant System

Ramin Djawadi – Chaotic or Stable