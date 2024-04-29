KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR APRIL 29TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Ever Forthright – Techinflux
St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing
Ramin Djawadi – San-Ti
Einar Solberg – Split the Soul (ft. Ihsahn)
Alien Ant Farm – Prosperous Future
David Gilmour – The Piper’s Call
Nothing More – House on Sand (ft Eric Vanlerberghe I Prevail)
Ou – Ocean
Sufjan Stevens – Age of Adz
Rammstein – Puppe
Infected Mushroom – Avratz
3 – Been to the Future
Steven Wilson – Remainder the Black Dog
Meshuggah – Dancers to a Discordant System
Ramin Djawadi – Chaotic or Stable