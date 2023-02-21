KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR FEBRUARY 20TH, 2023, 10PM – 12AM ET

Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Berkan Cesar – Cosmic Rays and Flipped Bits (the Algorithm Remix)
Haken – Lovebite
Feed Me – Ghost Synths
Soilwork – Nous Sommes la Guerre
Seal – Kiss From a Rose (2023)
Einar Solberg – Grotto (feat Magnus Bormark)
Sleep Token – Vore
Toehider – The Hoarder
Figure – Flesh Rot
HOST – Tomorrow’s Sky
David Maxim Micic – Cry
Veil of Maya – Godhead
The Mars Volta – Televators
Devin Townsend – Precious Sardine
Katatonia – Opaline
Aviana – Anomaly
Parius – The Acid Lakes of Ganymede
Beardfish – Comfort Zone