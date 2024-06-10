Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Man Man – Iguana
Rhys Fulber – Driven
Leprous – Atonement
No Mana & Feed Me & Bertie Scott – Hopeless
Head in a Box – Burning Brush
Nothing More – Tired of Winning & Ships in the Night
Mason Tikl – You Don’t Want to goto the Other Side (from Demento)
Devin Townsend – Heartbreaker
Striatum – Karuna
Man Man – Cryptoad
Katatonia – Ambitions
Beardfish – Comfort Zone
Toehider – Those Who Can’t Those Who Can
Porcupine Tree – Anesthetize
KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR JUNE 10TH 2024, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET
