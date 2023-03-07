Klausterfokken Playlist for March 6th, 2023, 10pm – Midnight ET

Artist – Song Title
HOST – Wretched Soul
Haken – Beneath the White Rainbow
Parius – Spaceflight Dementia
Leprous – A Prophecy to Trust
Puscifer – Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)
Invicta – The Morning’s Light
Katatonia – Colossal Shade
Nothing More – You Don’t Know What Love Means (feat. Taylor Acorn) Piano Version
Striatum – Just Pure Garbage
HOST – Inquisition
Polyphia – Fuck Around and Find Out (feat. $NOT)
Haken – Elephants Never Forget
Nothing More – Valhalla
Nothing More – Spirits
The Ocean – Parabiosis
Unexpect – Unfed Pendulum
Ace Kinkaid – Marrow, My Love
Head in a Box – Annoying Dance of Nothing
Rammstein – Adieu