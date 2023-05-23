KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR MAY 22ND, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Figure – Biopunk

Their Dogs Were Astronauts – Panopticon

Sleep Token – Ascensionism

Sevendust – Everything

Seal – Fast Changes.

Veil of Maya – Synthwave Vegan

Valy Mo, Charlotte Puppink – Mars

The Ocean – The Atlantic

Robert Rich – Loom of Origins

Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres, Conor Hanick – And I Shall Come To You Like a Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness

Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden

Haken – Sempiternal Beings

Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me

Ninjaspy – Evolution of the Skid