Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Figure – Biopunk
Their Dogs Were Astronauts – Panopticon
Sleep Token – Ascensionism
Sevendust – Everything
Seal – Fast Changes.
Veil of Maya – Synthwave Vegan
Valy Mo, Charlotte Puppink – Mars
The Ocean – The Atlantic
Robert Rich – Loom of Origins
Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres, Conor Hanick – And I Shall Come To You Like a Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness
Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden
Haken – Sempiternal Beings
Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
Ninjaspy – Evolution of the Skid
KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR MAY 22ND, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET
