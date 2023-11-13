KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR NOVEMBER 13TH 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Aesop Rock – Living Curfew
Haken – Invasion
Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Las Flores Con Limon
Night Verses – Love in a Liminal Space
Duran Duran – BURY A FRIEND
Pendulum – Silent Spinner
Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Miel Del Ojo
Paradise Lost – Embers Fire
Deftones – U,U,D,D,L,R,L,R,A,B,Select,Start
Striatum – Humanity
Spiritbox – Too Close Too Late
Steven Wilson – Time Is Running Out
Aesop Rock – Salt and Pepper Squid
Sleep Token – Higher
Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Un Buitre Amable Me Pico
Paradise Lost – Decorations
Seven Lions, Above and Beyond, Opposite the Other – Over Now (Mixed)
TesseracT – Legion
Steven Wilson – Actual Brute Facts
Toehider – Horse Song
The Mars Volta – Asilos Magdalena