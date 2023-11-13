KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR NOVEMBER 13TH 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

Artist – Song Title

Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener

Aesop Rock – Living Curfew

Haken – Invasion

Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Las Flores Con Limon

Night Verses – Love in a Liminal Space

Duran Duran – BURY A FRIEND

Pendulum – Silent Spinner

Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Miel Del Ojo

Paradise Lost – Embers Fire

Deftones – U,U,D,D,L,R,L,R,A,B,Select,Start

Striatum – Humanity

Spiritbox – Too Close Too Late

Steven Wilson – Time Is Running Out

Aesop Rock – Salt and Pepper Squid

Sleep Token – Higher

Omar Rodrigues-Lopez – Un Buitre Amable Me Pico

Paradise Lost – Decorations

Seven Lions, Above and Beyond, Opposite the Other – Over Now (Mixed)

TesseracT – Legion

Steven Wilson – Actual Brute Facts

Toehider – Horse Song

The Mars Volta – Asilos Magdalena