Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Alice Cooper – Feed My Frankenstein
Destrage – Where the Things Have No Colour
Aesop Rock – Infinity Fill Goose Down
Leprous – Rewind
A.A. Williams – Melt
Figure, Phantasm – Be Afraid
Nothing More – VALHALLA (Too Young To See)
Pendulum – Colourfast
Persefone – Consciousness (Pt. 3)
Puscifer – Life of Brian (Apparently You Haven’t Seen)
Sleep Token – Atlantic
Richard Barbieri – Flare 2
Yanni – Keys to Imagination (Live)
Porcupine Tree – Stars Die
The Contortionist – The Parable
UNKLE, Richard Ashcroft – Lonely Soul
A.A. Williams – Love and Pain
One thought on “KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR OCTOBER 30TH, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET”
Oohhh! Richard Barbieri! Big “Japan” fan here. Will tune it!