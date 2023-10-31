Shows

KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR OCTOBER 30TH, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET

1 Comment
Artist – Song Title
Mason Tikl – Klausterfokken Opener
Alice Cooper – Feed My Frankenstein
Destrage  – Where the Things Have No Colour
Aesop Rock – Infinity Fill Goose Down
Leprous – Rewind
A.A. Williams – Melt
Figure, Phantasm – Be Afraid
Nothing More – VALHALLA (Too Young To See)
Pendulum – Colourfast
Persefone – Consciousness (Pt. 3)
Puscifer – Life of Brian (Apparently You Haven’t Seen)
Sleep Token – Atlantic
Richard Barbieri – Flare 2
Yanni – Keys to Imagination (Live)
Porcupine Tree – Stars Die
The Contortionist – The Parable
UNKLE, Richard Ashcroft – Lonely Soul
A.A. Williams – Love and Pain

One thought on “KLAUSTERFOKKEN PLAYLIST FOR OCTOBER 30TH, 2023, 10PM – MIDNIGHT ET”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.