KW Film Festival This Weekend!

May 31st – June 2nd 2024

Friday May 31st @ 9pm: Midnight Madness

Saturday June 1st @ 7pm: The Shorts

Sunday June 2nd @ 6pm: The Other Side

A festival by filmmakers, for film lovers.

Local.

National.

International.

100% of profits go to all participating artists.

Live Q&A with every screening.

Tickets available here: https://filmfreeway.com/KitchenerWaterlooFilmFestival/tickets

Hint: “Demento” plays Friday night as part of Midnight Madness. It’s a feature film scored and audio-edited by CKMS’ Dr Tikl of the Klausterfokken.

See you there!