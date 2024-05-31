KW Film Festival This Weekend!

May 31st – June 2nd 2024
Friday May 31st @ 9pm: Midnight Madness
Saturday June 1st @ 7pm: The Shorts
Sunday June 2nd @ 6pm: The Other Side
A festival by filmmakers, for film lovers.
Local.
National.
International.
100% of profits go to all participating artists.
Live Q&A with every screening.
Tickets available here: https://filmfreeway.com/KitchenerWaterlooFilmFestival/tickets
Hint: “Demento” plays Friday night as part of Midnight Madness. It’s a feature film scored and audio-edited by CKMS’ Dr Tikl of the Klausterfokken.
See you there!