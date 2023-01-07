Listen For QUINTE JAZZ

January 7, 2023 9 AM
🍁Joy Ride Plight Of The Bumblebee & Isolation Blues JOY RIDE 2022 www.joyrideconcerts.com
Kenny Nightengale King David Dance SINGLE2022 kennynightingale.com
Eric Valentine Let’s Move velvetgroovemusic.com/web
Daryl Anders Agape Soul Breathless HEART CONDITIONS 2022 agamesoul.com
Wayne Gutshall Spanish Love SINGLE 2022 www.waynegutshall.com
Rebecca Jade Insane A SHADE OF JADE 2022 rebeccajade.com
Christopher Goze Far Away SINGLE 2022 christophegoze.com
🍁Longtoe My Little Bird LE BANQUET
www.allaboutjazz.com/musicians/nicolas-lanctot
Dee Lucas Sir Dee SINGLE 2022 www.deelucas.com
🍁RJ LeBlanc Into The Sun 2022 HEY DAY 2022 bentriverrecords.macewan.ca/index.php/2019/01/16/spotlight-on-rj-leblanc
🍁Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now A LITTLE LOUNDER NOW 2022 www.laurenfallsmusic.com/about
Rohan Reid Razzle Dub SINGLE 2022 www.rohanreidmusic.com