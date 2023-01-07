Listen For QUINTE JAZZ

January 7, 2023 9 AM

🍁Joy Ride Plight Of The Bumblebee & Isolation Blues JOY RIDE 2022 www.joyrideconcerts.com

Kenny Nightengale King David Dance SINGLE2022 kennynightingale.com

Eric Valentine Let’s Move velvetgroovemusic.com/web

Daryl Anders Agape Soul Breathless HEART CONDITIONS 2022 agamesoul.com

Wayne Gutshall Spanish Love SINGLE 2022 www.waynegutshall.com

Rebecca Jade Insane A SHADE OF JADE 2022 rebeccajade.com

Christopher Goze Far Away SINGLE 2022 christophegoze.com

🍁Longtoe My Little Bird LE BANQUET

www.allaboutjazz.com/musicians/nicolas-lanctot

Dee Lucas Sir Dee SINGLE 2022 www.deelucas.com

🍁RJ LeBlanc Into The Sun 2022 HEY DAY 2022 bentriverrecords.macewan.ca/index.php/2019/01/16/spotlight-on-rj-leblanc

🍁Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now A LITTLE LOUNDER NOW 2022 www.laurenfallsmusic.com/about

Rohan Reid Razzle Dub SINGLE 2022 www.rohanreidmusic.com

