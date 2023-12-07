LISTEN for Smooth and Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday December 9, 2023 at 9AM Replay Sunday December 10, 2023 at 4PM

After broadcast on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz

Paula Atherton Dancin’ Shoes SINGLE 2023 paulaatherton.com

Willie Bradley ft.Ragan Whiteside Ride The Vibes SINGLE 2023

Andrew Neu After Party SINGLE 2023

Slim Gambill Light This Candle SINGLE 2023

🍁 Cory Weeds Lullaby Of The Leaves HOME COOKING 2023

Tony Exum Jr. Hold My Hand HOLD MY HAND 2023

Michael Manson On The Up And Up SINGLE 2023

The 8 Bit Big Band Super Bell Hill GAME CHANGER 2023

🍁 John Herberman Spring Comes Early SPRING COMES EARLY 2023

Dean James Arvette’s Holiday INNERVISION RECORDS HOLIDAY COLLECTION VOL2 2021

Blair Bryant Christmas With You INNERVISION RECORDS HOLIDAY COLLECTION VOL2 2021

Vince Guaraldi Trio O Tannenbaum A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS 2012

