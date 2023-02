Listen For Smooth Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Featuring Jane Bunnett and Maqueque with their new album PLAYING WITH FIRE

Saturday February 18 9 AM

After broadcast on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz



Jane Bunnett and Maqueque Daniela’s Theme & Tomorrow PLAYING WITH Fire 2023 www.janebunnett.com

Wakana A Sunny Day SINGLE 2023 www.wakanasax.com/bio

Rick Habana Del Mar SINGLE 2023 www.rickhabana.com

Weather Report HEAVY WEATHER A Remark You Made 1977

weatherreportband.com/theband/

Rodney Green No Stoppin’ SINGLE 2023 rodneygreenjazz.com

Gino Rosaria Take It Uptown SINGLE 2023 ginorosaria.com/epk

William Karn The Gift CHOICES 2023 www.uoftjazz.ca/william-carn

Roman Street Key To Paradise SINGLE 2023 www.romanstreet.com

Paula Atherton Open Road SINGLE 2023 paulaatherton.com

Gino Vanelli Ghost Train WILDERNESS ROAD 2019 ginov.com

