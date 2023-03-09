Listen For Smooth Contemporary QUINTE JAZZ Saturday March 11 9 AM

After broadcast on SoundCloud
https://soundcloud.com/user-163878073/sets/quinte-jazz
B Thompson Cuban Dreams POINT OF VIEW 2023 www.bthompsononline.com/about
Adam Hawley Right On RISIN UP 2021 adamhawley.com
Kimberley Brewer Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long SINGLE 2023 www.instagram.com/kimberlybrewer1/?hl=en
Carn Davidson 9 Wisely If Sincerely THE HISTORY OF US 2021 www.williamcarn.com/cd9
Laranah Phillps Ray & La Funkalicious Power Of Love SINGLE 2022 laranahphippsray.hearnow.com
Nick MacLean Quartet Dolphin Dance SINGLE 2023 Nick MacLean nicholasmaclean.com
Michael Paulo Hang Time SINGLE 2023 michaelpaulo.com
Shaun LaBelle Feel The Breeze Single 2023 shaunlabelle.com
Jacques Kuba Seguin Je Suis La PARFUM 2023 jacqueskubaseguin.com/en
Sim Streeter Bring It Home SINGLE 2023 kaosrecordsllc.com
