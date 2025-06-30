Welcome to Listen With Heart, the Heart Dance Records hour, where our music will bring wellness to your inner being. Our artists create peaceful, instrumental melodies designed to help you relax, unwind, and find balance in your day. To learn more about our artists and the stories behind the songs, visit heartdancerecords.com. Let’s start this peaceful journey together! Stay with us, and let the music work its magic.

Listen With Heart is hosted by Gianna DeFilippis and airs on CKMS-FM on Tuesday from 9:00pm to 10:00pm.







