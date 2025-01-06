Frequencies of Change Media (FoC Media) uses audio storytelling to inspire a more just world. As a journalism organization committed to truth, we honor the rich wisdom and lived experience of historically oppressed and marginalized communities. Through our radio show and podcast, “Making Contact,” we challenge harmful power structures and move toward the future we envision.

Our vision is a just and thriving world based on collective healing and interdependence. We embrace the human experience in all its complexity. Through the power of storytelling, challenge dominant narratives and empower communities to engage in meaningful action.

Making Contact is syndicated from Frequencies of Change Media and airs on CKMS-FM alternate Fridays from 3:30pm to 4:00pm.