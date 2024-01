Get ready to groove with the best hip-hop tracks, featuring throwback classics, and new music with an old school vibe that will have you nodding your head and moving your feet. Mixtape Monopoly is here to shake up your speakers and headphones.

This edition includes new tracks from Quake Matthews, Master Ace, Bumpy Knuckles. Plus classics from Kid Capri, Foxy Brown, Del La Soul, and more!