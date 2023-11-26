New Music Added to Airtime + Horizon Broadening Hour #7

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here. You know the routine by now. First, new music I’ve added to airtime since last week.

The Jump Off Concrete Other CanCon Kitty and the Rooster One Gig Hard Drive Alt Rock CanCon Axminister The Crucible of Sin Metal CanCon Floes Passionals Pop CanCon Appleby Ram Don’t Be an Asshole/It’s Rock and Roll – Single Rock CanCon Andre Akinyele Telegram Mews Funk/R&B CanCon Justin Wright Music for Staying Warm Classical CanCon The Fizzgigs Weeeeeeeeeeee… are the Fizzgigs Pop Punk CanCon Hydramental Synergize, Vol. 1 Metal CanCon Trampoline Happy Crimes Indie Rock/Progressive Rock/Punk CanCon Busty and the Bass Live From London R&B CanCon Various Artists CKXU’s Cosmic Frequencies Alternative CanCon Safia Nolan Dans le Noir Pop CanCon Tragedy Ann Matches Other CanCon Tim Baker Forever Overhead Indie Rock CanCon David Kaufman Second Promise Other CanCon The Sturgeons Black and White Country/Folk CanCon The Hearts Sunshine Other CanCon Wellbad Heartbeast Rock CanCon Moby Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt Electronica CanCon Hush Hush Noise Hush Hush Noise Experimental Pop CanCon Troll Dolly Heaven’s Mini Mart Folk CanCon ursidae almost closer Folk CanCon (presumed) Whitebeard Plaid is the New Black Rock CanCon (partially) Andrew Vivona Enough Nuance Pop/Folk/Electronic CanCon Jon Brooks No One Travels Alone Country/Folk CanCon Luke Maynard Desolation Sound Country/Folk CanCon Crybaby Still Indie Rock CanCon Touching God Touching God Punk CanCon Mark Perry Recollections Rock CanCon JV’s Boogaloo Squad Going to Market Jazz CanCon I.R. Idiot Spore Punk CanCon Dave Chose Dave Chose Rock CanCon Defend the Rhino Glisten Alternative CanCon (presumed) Rachelle Van Zanten It’s Christmas in These Parts Christmas Slide Guitar CanCon Cares Regular Unconcious Experimental Electronic CanCon Stephanie Boulay Ce Que Je Te Donne Ne Disparait Pas Traditional CanCon Lutra Lutra Psychopath and the Philosopher Alternative CanCon Brian Holden Drivin Blues CanCon Ariel Posen How Long Rock CanCon Grimskunk Unreason in the Age of Madness Rock CanCon The Brighton Project When it Rains/New Orleans is Sinking – Single Rock CanCon (partially) The Castor Troys Legends Never Die Rock CanCon Marker Starling Trust an Amateur Indie Rock CanCon Braden Gates Pictures of Us Country CanCon Exdreams Physical Contact Pop No The Heartaches Stringband Mrs. Johnson & Mr. Brown Waltz CanCon Rawmny Wildcat True Colors EP Rap CanCon Ominous Eclipse Sinister Metal CanCon Efrim Manuel Menuck & Kevin Doria are SING SINCK, SING (EP) Indie Rock CanCon Strange Breed Closer EP Punk CanCon Icicle Silence Electronic CanCon

And here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you can’t wait until 10:

Tracklist:

Anyma – All My Relations

Ashter Dawn – Shadow Slip

Highly Distorted – Here’s to the Ride

Cares – Collapse Emulator

Moby – Falling Rain and Light

Pallas Athene – The Wall

The Sweet Lowdown – Low Clouds in the Morning

Natalie MacMaster – Fill ‘Er Up For a Set

Zach Kleisinger – Song for TS Eliott

Friends from Church – The Line Is Set

Hinterlandband – Plutononmy

The Montreal Rock Band – Unknown Track

Danko Jones – Lipstick City

Don Brownrigg – Tom’s Diner

Julis Sumner Miller – Hockey, Girls, and Disappointment

Hey Major – Flying Freak Flags

A-sirr – Time Machine

Fly Pan Am – Bleeding Decay

Salt Horse – Sequence 35

The Neutral States – More Stoner Rock!

Common Holly – Joshua Snakes

Clinton Edgebank – Unknown Song

Daniel Monte – Play Your Cards Right

Look Vibrant – God Graced Man Machine

Richard Thompson – The Dog in You

Britt AM – Chicken Suit

Jom Comyn – The Swamp

Moondle – Porb

See y’all next week!