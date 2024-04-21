New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? As a reminder, Bob Jonkman is hosting the Horizon Broadening Hour throughout April, so make sure to tune into his version of the show tonight at 10:00 PM EST!
I have added more music to Libretime during this past week, here is the list:
|Spectre Hearts
|re
|Alternative
|CanCon
|WORLD5
|III
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Connor Roff
|Brighter Than the Night
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Talia Fay & Rupert Yakelashek
|Get Off the Road – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Kaunsel
|Pixel Geometry
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Brenda Earle Stokes
|Motherhood
|Jazz
|No
|Raging Flowers
|Raging Flowers – EP
|Pop
|No
|Sarah Jerrom
|Magpie
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Garrett Neiles
|Heaven In My Hands – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|World Patrol Kid
|Beautiful World – Single
|Children’s
|Indeterminable
|Midwest Molly
|Thinking This Way
|Country
|No
|Mike Casey
|The Beauty of Everyday Life – EP
|Jazz
|Embargo ends April 22nd
|No
|Simonne Draper
|Accordiana
|New Age
|No
|John Cindi
|Muykeni – Single
|Pop
|No
|Alamodality
|County
|Punk
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Blue Freezie
|Cold & Blue All Over (Demo)
|Punk
|CanCon/KWCon
|Chester Neptune
|Good Little Moon
|Indie Rock
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Conner Quinn
|God’s Eternal Museums
|Ambient
|CanCon/KWCon
|DJBlare
|Pre-Postmodern Blues
|Electronic
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Madison Galloway
|Freedom
|Rock
|Fergus
|CanCon
|Geres
|Idle Worship
|Metal
|Guelph
|CanCon
|The Tortoise and My Hair
|he art sha ped plan ha te
|Folk
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Wet Heaven
|In Control at the A-Frame
|Electronic
|Guelph
|CanCon
|White Rabbit
|Zzzz/Just a Little Bit
|Alternative
|Milton
|CanCon
|Wounded Dog
|Midwinter
|Ambient
|Guelph
|CanCon
|Bryan Cee
|Blue Bird – EP
|Singer-Songwriter
|Indeterminable
|Patrick Giguere & Cheryl Duvall
|Intimes exuberance
|Classical
|CanCon
|Luwizzy
|Burn Inside of Me – Single
|Dance
|No
|The Speed of Sound
|A Cornucopia: Minerva
|Rock
|No
|Buildings and Food
|Echo the Field
|Ambient
|CanCon
|Vintage Lapointe
|Weaken
|Folk
|CanCon
|Vintage Lapointe
|Some Men
|Folk
|CanCon
|Vintage Lapointe
|The Monster Within Me Part 1
|Folk
|CanCon
|Daniel Janke Winter Trio
|Available Light
|Jazz
|No
|Ella Raphael
|All In – Single
|Blues
|No
|Katja T
|Ice Cream – Single
|Pop
|No
|Indigo
|Red – Single
|Rock
|Clean and Explicit versions available
|No
|YATWA
|Parallel Lines II
|Rock
|No
|Shawn William Clarke
|Softer Scissors
|Folk
|CanCon
|Elliott Brood
|Country
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ivy Gardens
|Goon
|Metal
|CanCon
|The Instincts
|Gentle Songs
|Jazz
|Indeterminable
|King Black Acid
|Victory for Mad Love
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Billy Brown
|You’re So Fine – Single
|R&B
|No
|Peter Calandra
|Spirit
|New Age
|Indeterminable
|Stephen Stokes
|A Peace Cry – Single
|Country
|Indeterminable
|Stephen Stokes
|The Love Bug – Single
|Country
|Indeterminable
|The Pierce Kingans
|Serious Inquiries Only
|Rock
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Budaboy – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Dream Hittin – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Foreigner – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|I love you – single
|Electonic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Here Til 2099
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Get It – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Mental Floss – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Game On
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Juxtaposition – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Thick N Thin – Single
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Steve Stacks
|Tiger Blood
|Electronic
|CanCon
Edit: last minute addition:
|Amanda Braam
|Paper Cranes
|Indie Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
See y’all next time!