New Music Added to Libretime

What’s up, y’all? As a reminder, Bob Jonkman is hosting the Horizon Broadening Hour throughout April, so make sure to tune into his version of the show tonight at 10:00 PM EST!

I have added more music to Libretime during this past week, here is the list:

Spectre Hearts re Alternative CanCon WORLD5 III Rock Indeterminable Connor Roff Brighter Than the Night Alternative CanCon Talia Fay & Rupert Yakelashek Get Off the Road – EP Rock CanCon Kaunsel Pixel Geometry Ambient CanCon Brenda Earle Stokes Motherhood Jazz No Raging Flowers Raging Flowers – EP Pop No Sarah Jerrom Magpie Jazz CanCon Garrett Neiles Heaven In My Hands – Single Alternative CanCon World Patrol Kid Beautiful World – Single Children’s Indeterminable Midwest Molly Thinking This Way Country No Mike Casey The Beauty of Everyday Life – EP Jazz Embargo ends April 22nd No Simonne Draper Accordiana New Age No John Cindi Muykeni – Single Pop No Alamodality County Punk Guelph CanCon Blue Freezie Cold & Blue All Over (Demo) Punk CanCon/KWCon Chester Neptune Good Little Moon Indie Rock Guelph CanCon Conner Quinn God’s Eternal Museums Ambient CanCon/KWCon DJBlare Pre-Postmodern Blues Electronic Guelph CanCon Madison Galloway Freedom Rock Fergus CanCon Geres Idle Worship Metal Guelph CanCon The Tortoise and My Hair he art sha ped plan ha te Folk Guelph CanCon Wet Heaven In Control at the A-Frame Electronic Guelph CanCon White Rabbit Zzzz/Just a Little Bit Alternative Milton CanCon Wounded Dog Midwinter Ambient Guelph CanCon Bryan Cee Blue Bird – EP Singer-Songwriter Indeterminable Patrick Giguere & Cheryl Duvall Intimes exuberance Classical CanCon Luwizzy Burn Inside of Me – Single Dance No The Speed of Sound A Cornucopia: Minerva Rock No Buildings and Food Echo the Field Ambient CanCon Vintage Lapointe Weaken Folk CanCon Vintage Lapointe Some Men Folk CanCon Vintage Lapointe The Monster Within Me Part 1 Folk CanCon Daniel Janke Winter Trio Available Light Jazz No Ella Raphael All In – Single Blues No Katja T Ice Cream – Single Pop No Indigo Red – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available No YATWA Parallel Lines II Rock No Shawn William Clarke Softer Scissors Folk CanCon Elliott Brood Country Rock CanCon Ivy Gardens Goon Metal CanCon The Instincts Gentle Songs Jazz Indeterminable King Black Acid Victory for Mad Love Rock Indeterminable Billy Brown You’re So Fine – Single R&B No Peter Calandra Spirit New Age Indeterminable Stephen Stokes A Peace Cry – Single Country Indeterminable Stephen Stokes The Love Bug – Single Country Indeterminable The Pierce Kingans Serious Inquiries Only Rock CanCon Steve Stacks Budaboy – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Dream Hittin – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Foreigner – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks I love you – single Electonic CanCon Steve Stacks Here Til 2099 Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Get It – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Mental Floss – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Game On Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Juxtaposition – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Thick N Thin – Single Electronic CanCon Steve Stacks Tiger Blood Electronic CanCon

Edit: last minute addition:

Amanda Braam Paper Cranes Indie Rock CanCon/KWCon

See y’all next time!