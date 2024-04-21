New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? As a reminder, Bob Jonkman is hosting the Horizon Broadening Hour throughout April, so make sure to tune into his version of the show tonight at 10:00 PM EST!

I have added more music to Libretime during this past week, here is the list:

Spectre Hearts re Alternative CanCon
WORLD5 III Rock Indeterminable
Connor Roff Brighter Than the Night Alternative CanCon
Talia Fay & Rupert Yakelashek Get Off the Road – EP Rock CanCon
Kaunsel Pixel Geometry Ambient CanCon
Brenda Earle Stokes Motherhood Jazz No
Raging Flowers Raging Flowers – EP Pop No
Sarah Jerrom Magpie Jazz CanCon
Garrett Neiles Heaven In My Hands – Single Alternative CanCon
World Patrol Kid Beautiful World – Single Children’s Indeterminable
Midwest Molly Thinking This Way Country No
Mike Casey The Beauty of Everyday Life – EP Jazz Embargo ends April 22nd No
Simonne Draper Accordiana New Age No
John Cindi Muykeni – Single Pop No
Alamodality County Punk Guelph CanCon
Blue Freezie Cold & Blue All Over (Demo) Punk CanCon/KWCon
Chester Neptune Good Little Moon Indie Rock Guelph CanCon
Conner Quinn God’s Eternal Museums Ambient CanCon/KWCon
DJBlare Pre-Postmodern Blues Electronic Guelph CanCon
Madison Galloway Freedom Rock Fergus CanCon
Geres Idle Worship Metal Guelph CanCon
The Tortoise and My Hair he art sha ped plan ha te Folk Guelph CanCon
Wet Heaven In Control at the A-Frame Electronic Guelph CanCon
White Rabbit Zzzz/Just a Little Bit Alternative Milton CanCon
Wounded Dog Midwinter Ambient Guelph CanCon
Bryan Cee Blue Bird – EP Singer-Songwriter Indeterminable
Patrick Giguere & Cheryl Duvall Intimes exuberance Classical CanCon
Luwizzy Burn Inside of Me – Single Dance No
The Speed of Sound A Cornucopia: Minerva Rock No
Buildings and Food Echo the Field Ambient CanCon
Vintage Lapointe Weaken Folk CanCon
Vintage Lapointe Some Men Folk CanCon
Vintage Lapointe The Monster Within Me Part 1 Folk CanCon
Daniel Janke Winter Trio Available Light Jazz No
Ella Raphael All In – Single Blues No
Katja T Ice Cream – Single Pop No
Indigo Red – Single Rock Clean and Explicit versions available No
YATWA Parallel Lines II Rock No
Shawn William Clarke Softer Scissors Folk CanCon
Elliott Brood Country Rock CanCon
Ivy Gardens Goon Metal CanCon
The Instincts Gentle Songs Jazz Indeterminable
King Black Acid Victory for Mad Love Rock Indeterminable
Billy Brown You’re So Fine – Single R&B No
Peter Calandra Spirit New Age Indeterminable
Stephen Stokes A Peace Cry – Single Country Indeterminable
Stephen Stokes The Love Bug – Single Country Indeterminable
The Pierce Kingans Serious Inquiries Only Rock CanCon
Steve Stacks Budaboy – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Dream Hittin – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Foreigner – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks I love you – single Electonic CanCon
Steve Stacks Here Til 2099 Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Get It – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Mental Floss – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Game On Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Juxtaposition – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Thick N Thin – Single Electronic CanCon
Steve Stacks Tiger Blood Electronic CanCon

Edit: last minute addition:

Amanda Braam Paper Cranes Indie Rock CanCon/KWCon

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.