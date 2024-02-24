New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #19

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Revenge of the Trees EP Rock CanCon Ed Henderson Guitar Wall Easy Listening CanCon Randy Lyght A Return to Romance Pop CanCon Brahja Waldman Cosmic Brahjas Jazz CanCon Brahja Waldman Closer to the Tones Jazz CanCon Monique Angele Monique Angele Pop CanCon Man Made Lake Zine Rock Indeterminable Brishen Brishen Jazz CanCon Scott Cook One More Time Around Folk CanCon Brendan Benson You Were Right Rock No Eugene Ripper Fast Folk Undground III quiet light Other CanCon Shua James The Return of Nigsy Brown Rap NSFR CanCon/KWCon Adulthood Girlfriend Indie Rock CanCon Litterbug The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction Alternative CanCon Brave Parents Someone to Jump Out at You Rock CanCon Darryl Alexander Sr. Transitions Jazz No Various Artists Musicworks 147 Various CanCon

Here is tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Nicole Rampersaud – Natural Decay, excerpt

Myriam Alter – No Man’s Land

Joel Kerr – Water Talk

The Christian Overton Quartet – Chasing Ghosts

Anne Lindsay – Roro/Swedish Seven

Kubla Khan – Unemployment

Shadow of Whales – Talk

The Real McKenzies – Drunkards Lament

Dante Matas – Race to a Red Light

The Velvetians – Strange Side of the Street

Dom Mar Kz – If I Was God

Big Pacific – Rockin on the Water

Terra Lightfoot – No Hurry

Ramon Taranco – Devil Can Blues

The New Customs – The Old Farmhouse

Rory Taillon – Warmest Regards

The Utilities – Pigeon

Mon Doux Saigneur – Chaque Matin

Catherine Leduc – La Fin Ou Le Debut

Derwood – Did My Best

Kim Doolittle – Under a Memphis Moon

Ghost Wagon – Yonder Stands Your Juggler

Kendall Patrick – Grocery Store Parking Lot

Zachary Lucky – South Colorado Murder Ballad

Spencer Murray & Pipeslinger – Sheapstealer

See y’all next time!