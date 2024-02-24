The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #19

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I have added to Libretime since last week:

Revenge of the Trees EP Rock CanCon
Ed Henderson Guitar Wall Easy Listening CanCon
Randy Lyght A Return to Romance Pop CanCon
Brahja Waldman Cosmic Brahjas Jazz CanCon
Brahja Waldman Closer to the Tones Jazz CanCon
Monique Angele Monique Angele Pop CanCon
Man Made Lake Zine Rock Indeterminable
Brishen Brishen Jazz CanCon
Scott Cook One More Time Around Folk CanCon
Brendan Benson You Were Right Rock No
Eugene Ripper Fast Folk Undground III quiet light Other CanCon
Shua James The Return of Nigsy Brown Rap NSFR CanCon/KWCon
Adulthood Girlfriend Indie Rock CanCon
Litterbug The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction Alternative CanCon
Brave Parents Someone to Jump Out at You Rock CanCon
Darryl Alexander Sr. Transitions Jazz No
Various Artists Musicworks 147 Various CanCon

Here is tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Nicole Rampersaud – Natural Decay, excerpt
Myriam Alter – No Man’s Land
Joel Kerr – Water Talk
The Christian Overton Quartet – Chasing Ghosts
Anne Lindsay – Roro/Swedish Seven
Kubla Khan – Unemployment
Shadow of Whales – Talk
The Real McKenzies – Drunkards Lament
Dante Matas – Race to a Red Light
The Velvetians – Strange Side of the Street
Dom Mar Kz – If I Was God
Big Pacific – Rockin on the Water
Terra Lightfoot – No Hurry
Ramon Taranco – Devil Can Blues
The New Customs – The Old Farmhouse
Rory Taillon – Warmest Regards
The Utilities – Pigeon
Mon Doux Saigneur – Chaque Matin
Catherine Leduc – La Fin Ou Le Debut
Derwood – Did My Best
Kim Doolittle – Under a Memphis Moon
Ghost Wagon – Yonder Stands Your Juggler
Kendall Patrick – Grocery Store Parking Lot
Zachary Lucky – South Colorado Murder Ballad
Spencer Murray & Pipeslinger – Sheapstealer

See y’all next time!

