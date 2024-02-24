New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #19

What’s up, y’all? First up, here’s what I have added to Libretime since last week:
|Revenge of the Trees
|EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Ed Henderson
|Guitar Wall
|Easy Listening
|CanCon
|Randy Lyght
|A Return to Romance
|Pop
|CanCon
|Brahja Waldman
|Cosmic Brahjas
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Brahja Waldman
|Closer to the Tones
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Monique Angele
|Monique Angele
|Pop
|CanCon
|Man Made Lake
|Zine
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Brishen
|Brishen
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Scott Cook
|One More Time Around
|Folk
|CanCon
|Brendan Benson
|You Were Right
|Rock
|No
|Eugene Ripper
|Fast Folk Undground III quiet light
|Other
|CanCon
|Shua James
|The Return of Nigsy Brown
|Rap
|NSFR
|CanCon/KWCon
|Adulthood
|Girlfriend
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Litterbug
|The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Brave Parents
|Someone to Jump Out at You
|Rock
|CanCon
|Darryl Alexander Sr.
|Transitions
|Jazz
|No
|Various Artists
|Musicworks 147
|Various
|CanCon
Here is tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Nicole Rampersaud – Natural Decay, excerpt
Myriam Alter – No Man’s Land
Joel Kerr – Water Talk
The Christian Overton Quartet – Chasing Ghosts
Anne Lindsay – Roro/Swedish Seven
Kubla Khan – Unemployment
Shadow of Whales – Talk
The Real McKenzies – Drunkards Lament
Dante Matas – Race to a Red Light
The Velvetians – Strange Side of the Street
Dom Mar Kz – If I Was God
Big Pacific – Rockin on the Water
Terra Lightfoot – No Hurry
Ramon Taranco – Devil Can Blues
The New Customs – The Old Farmhouse
Rory Taillon – Warmest Regards
The Utilities – Pigeon
Mon Doux Saigneur – Chaque Matin
Catherine Leduc – La Fin Ou Le Debut
Derwood – Did My Best
Kim Doolittle – Under a Memphis Moon
Ghost Wagon – Yonder Stands Your Juggler
Kendall Patrick – Grocery Store Parking Lot
Zachary Lucky – South Colorado Murder Ballad
Spencer Murray & Pipeslinger – Sheapstealer
See y’all next time!