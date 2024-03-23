New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #23

What’s up, y’all? I’m finally tackling email submissions! Here is what I have added to Libretime this week (and please note two of the submissions will be added once embargos are up, I have everything ready for that):

Cash Cobain & Bay Swag Fisherrr – Single Hip Hop/Rap NSFR No Chantel Acda & The Atlantic Drifters Silently Held Jazz No Jared Esko Edge of the World/Let the Demons Out – Single Rock Indeterminable Guy Plecash You Are Good – Single Blues CanCon Mr. Henry Preludes to Nowhere Singer-Songwriter Indeterminable Sunglaciers Mothland Punk Will not be added until March 29th CanCon Various Artists Reaction Music Showcase 2024 Rock No Nadah El-Shazy Les Damnes Le Pleurent Pas Soundtrack CanCon Bryana Helena No Good No More – Single R&B NSFR (partial) Indeterminable Common Goldfish Siren Songs – Single Pop No Katie Foote SPRING – Single Pop No Parkway Cinema THE MOVIE SONG (DEMO) – Single Pop-Punk CanCon Jonathan Noel Life or Death – Single Rock CanCon E A P Hyacinth Blue Rock CanCon/KWCon Colin Little Honkytonk Southern Sky/The Ballad of Evey – Single Rock No Spirit’n’Jazz Freedom Jazz No Various Artists Dissident Selections 3 Electronic/Progressive No Allen Dobb Alone Together Folk CanCon Andre Ward Planet Earth – Single Jazz Indeterminable Romeo Johnson Til Tomorrow – Single R&B Indeterminable One Ugly Tomorrow Canadian Bacon – Single Rock CanCon Sam Kruger Burial Grounds – Single Folk CanCon Gentle Sparrow Whole Folk Will not be added until March 27th CanCon Norwegian Soft Kitten Aggression Level: Medium Alternative No Norwegian Soft Kitten Sunshine on Lava Alternative No Norwegian Soft Kitten On Loan From the Universe Alternative No Lone Jabroni Align Alternative No The Adral Project Let Me Go Rock CanCon Enyonam Self Conscious – Single R&B CanCon Kristen Miller & Alise Ashby The Gift New Age No Adjustable Mustard Adjustable Mustard Single Rock No Just a Leo Change Your Life – Single Electronic No

Here is tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

E A P – 1984 (in search of being)

The Adral Project – Lay Down

Sam Kruger – Burial Grounds

Allen Dobb – Daylight’s Burnin

One Ugly Truth – Canadian Bacon

Guy Plecash – You are Good

Parkway Cinema – The Movie Song (Demo)

Jonathan Noel – Life or Death

Jared Esko – Let the Demons Out

Human Renegade – I Wrote This Song Because the Thought of Seeing You Kiss Him Makes Me Sick

Common Goldfish – Siren Songs

Norwegian Soft Kitten – Aggression Level: Medium

Lone Jabroni – Align

Adjustable Mustard – Willie

Colin Lillie – Honkytonk Southern Sky

Mr. Henry – Lone Star

Katie Foote – Spring

Kalle Mattson – New Romantics

Marin Harley & Daniel Kimbro – Chocolate Jesus

Thunderclap! – Hospital Wedding

Mississippi Live & The Dirty Dirty – The Girl Who Never Was

Colter Wall – Ballad of a Law Abiding Sophisticate

Husky – Ruckers Hill

Foreign Diplomats – Lily’s Nice Shoes!

Sego – Psychobabble

Yukon Blonde – Make U Mine

Lyric Dubee – Cheap Wine and Roses

Dave Gunning – a Tractor

Philip Bosely – Fire Never Goes Out

Like Pacific – 105 McCaul St.

Them County Bastardz – Metal for Mark

Kanada Day – Crime Minister

See y’all next time!