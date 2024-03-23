New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #23

What’s up, y’all? I’m finally tackling email submissions! Here is what I have added to Libretime this week (and please note two of the submissions will be added once embargos are up, I have everything ready for that):
|Cash Cobain & Bay Swag
|Fisherrr – Single
|Hip Hop/Rap
|NSFR
|No
|Chantel Acda & The Atlantic Drifters
|Silently Held
|Jazz
|No
|Jared Esko
|Edge of the World/Let the Demons Out – Single
|Rock
|Indeterminable
|Guy Plecash
|You Are Good – Single
|Blues
|CanCon
|Mr. Henry
|Preludes to Nowhere
|Singer-Songwriter
|Indeterminable
|Sunglaciers
|Mothland
|Punk
|Will not be added until March 29th
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|Reaction Music Showcase 2024
|Rock
|No
|Nadah El-Shazy
|Les Damnes Le Pleurent Pas
|Soundtrack
|CanCon
|Bryana Helena
|No Good No More – Single
|R&B
|NSFR (partial)
|Indeterminable
|Common Goldfish
|Siren Songs – Single
|Pop
|No
|Katie Foote
|SPRING – Single
|Pop
|No
|Parkway Cinema
|THE MOVIE SONG (DEMO) – Single
|Pop-Punk
|CanCon
|Jonathan Noel
|Life or Death – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|E A P
|Hyacinth Blue
|Rock
|CanCon/KWCon
|Colin Little
|Honkytonk Southern Sky/The Ballad of Evey – Single
|Rock
|No
|Spirit’n’Jazz
|Freedom
|Jazz
|No
|Various Artists
|Dissident Selections 3
|Electronic/Progressive
|No
|Allen Dobb
|Alone Together
|Folk
|CanCon
|Andre Ward
|Planet Earth – Single
|Jazz
|Indeterminable
|Romeo Johnson
|Til Tomorrow – Single
|R&B
|Indeterminable
|One Ugly Tomorrow
|Canadian Bacon – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sam Kruger
|Burial Grounds – Single
|Folk
|CanCon
|Gentle Sparrow
|Whole
|Folk
|Will not be added until March 27th
|CanCon
|Norwegian Soft Kitten
|Aggression Level: Medium
|Alternative
|No
|Norwegian Soft Kitten
|Sunshine on Lava
|Alternative
|No
|Norwegian Soft Kitten
|On Loan From the Universe
|Alternative
|No
|Lone Jabroni
|Align
|Alternative
|No
|The Adral Project
|Let Me Go
|Rock
|CanCon
|Enyonam
|Self Conscious – Single
|R&B
|CanCon
|Kristen Miller & Alise Ashby
|The Gift
|New Age
|No
|Adjustable Mustard
|Adjustable Mustard Single
|Rock
|No
|Just a Leo
|Change Your Life – Single
|Electronic
|No
Here is tomorrow’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
E A P – 1984 (in search of being)
The Adral Project – Lay Down
Sam Kruger – Burial Grounds
Allen Dobb – Daylight’s Burnin
One Ugly Truth – Canadian Bacon
Guy Plecash – You are Good
Parkway Cinema – The Movie Song (Demo)
Jonathan Noel – Life or Death
Jared Esko – Let the Demons Out
Human Renegade – I Wrote This Song Because the Thought of Seeing You Kiss Him Makes Me Sick
Common Goldfish – Siren Songs
Norwegian Soft Kitten – Aggression Level: Medium
Lone Jabroni – Align
Adjustable Mustard – Willie
Colin Lillie – Honkytonk Southern Sky
Mr. Henry – Lone Star
Katie Foote – Spring
Kalle Mattson – New Romantics
Marin Harley & Daniel Kimbro – Chocolate Jesus
Thunderclap! – Hospital Wedding
Mississippi Live & The Dirty Dirty – The Girl Who Never Was
Colter Wall – Ballad of a Law Abiding Sophisticate
Husky – Ruckers Hill
Foreign Diplomats – Lily’s Nice Shoes!
Sego – Psychobabble
Yukon Blonde – Make U Mine
Lyric Dubee – Cheap Wine and Roses
Dave Gunning – a Tractor
Philip Bosely – Fire Never Goes Out
Like Pacific – 105 McCaul St.
Them County Bastardz – Metal for Mark
Kanada Day – Crime Minister
See y’all next time!