New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #26

What’s up, y’all? Posting a day early because my schedule for tomorrow might get a bit goofy. Here’s what I have added to Libretime since last Sunday:

Yester Daze Nothing, Perfectly Rock CanCon Lynne Hanson Just a Poet Singer-Songwriter CanCon Jon Gordon 7th Ave South Jazz CanCon Gabriel Genest As It Is Jazz CanCon Brandi Behlen Bad Boy, Good Man – Single Country No Roalie James Soft Target – Single Pop No Cheyanne Summer Please – Single Country CanCon Jade Turner That Wind – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Jake Vaadeland Retro Man… More and More Singer-Songwriter CanCon The Anti-Queens Disenchanted Punk Track 13 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon Kari Van Der Kloot Window Jazz No Antenna93 You’re Not Made for This Business Punk CanCon Demi Jordanae How Did We Get Here (Acoustic Version) – Single Pop CanCon Demi Jordanae Smell Like You – Single Pop CanCon Demi Jordanae I Never Do – Single Pop CanCon Marika Lejon Forbidden – Single Pop No Alex Henry Foster Kimiyo Alternative CanCon Tom X. Chao Statement of Intent Rock No Clay Hazey Clay Hazey EP Folk CanCon The Mirrors The Mirrors Punk CanCon Steve Purcell I’m Ready – Single Rock No Lori Yates Matador Country CanCon Franc O’Cher Hey Beautiful – Single Pop CanCon Meela Empty Nights – Single Pop CanCon Meela Intoxicated Love -Single Pop CanCon Meela Paris Nights – Single Pop CanCon Meela Slip Right Pass – Single Pop CanCon The Wesleys The Wesleys Rock Track 4 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution CanCon Mary Frances Leahy First Light Classical CanCon Lizard the Bird Close the Curtains – Single Rock CanCon Lizard the Bird Is It My Body? – Single Rock CanCon Lizard the Bird Who Told You? – Single Rock CanCon Lizard the Bird You Don’t Own Me – Single Rock CanCon Axiome Tse – EP Indie Rock CanCon Axiome Axiome Indie Rock CanCon Andrew Sue Wing Violet Skies R&B No DUTE Slowly – Single Pop No Brad Strang Tripping Off to Mars Folk CanCon Soleil Searching – Single Jazz CanCon Soleil Time of Darkness Jazz CanCon

Here’s tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Thom X Chao – Moving Back to Hollywood

The Wesleys – Radio Circus

Yester Daze – Hanging by a Thread

The Mirrors – Oarfish

Clay Hazey – As Long As You’re Beside Me

Stephen Hamm/Theremin Mann – Star People

Marshall Jacklin – Salt

Ruth Moody – Michigan

Lizard the Bird – Is It My Body?

The Silverbeets – My Utopian Dystopia

Cam Blake – Russian Roulette

Garrett Neiles – Heaven in my Hands

Pixie Moonshine – Aphterbirth

Needrock – Pretty Babe

Alex Henry Foster – Autumnal Processions

Brad Strang – Tap Your Toes

Soleil – Time of Darkness

Brenda Earle Stokes – Loose Tooth Blues

Sarrah Jerom – Part IV: The White Elk

Dan Loomis – Centaur of the Plains

Ruth Saphir – Hand-Me-Down Clothes

Anthony D’Alessandro – Blues for the Down and Out

Jon Gordon – Ed’s Groove

Gabriel Genest – Kairos

Kari Van Der Kloot – Sprout

Daniel Janke Winter Trio – Man of Constant Sorrow

Mary Frances Leahy – Dinner at 8

See y’all next time!