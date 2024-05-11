New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #26

What’s up, y’all? Posting a day early because my schedule for tomorrow might get a bit goofy. Here’s what I have added to Libretime since last Sunday:
|Yester Daze
|Nothing, Perfectly
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lynne Hanson
|Just a Poet
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Jon Gordon
|7th Ave South
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Gabriel Genest
|As It Is
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Brandi Behlen
|Bad Boy, Good Man – Single
|Country
|No
|Roalie James
|Soft Target – Single
|Pop
|No
|Cheyanne Summer
|Please – Single
|Country
|CanCon
|Jade Turner
|That Wind – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Jake Vaadeland
|Retro Man… More and More
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|The Anti-Queens
|Disenchanted
|Punk
|Track 13 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution
|CanCon
|Kari Van Der Kloot
|Window
|Jazz
|No
|Antenna93
|You’re Not Made for This Business
|Punk
|CanCon
|Demi Jordanae
|How Did We Get Here (Acoustic Version) – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Demi Jordanae
|Smell Like You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Demi Jordanae
|I Never Do – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Marika Lejon
|Forbidden – Single
|Pop
|No
|Alex Henry Foster
|Kimiyo
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Tom X. Chao
|Statement of Intent
|Rock
|No
|Clay Hazey
|Clay Hazey EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|The Mirrors
|The Mirrors
|Punk
|CanCon
|Steve Purcell
|I’m Ready – Single
|Rock
|No
|Lori Yates
|Matador
|Country
|CanCon
|Franc O’Cher
|Hey Beautiful – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Meela
|Empty Nights – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Meela
|Intoxicated Love -Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Meela
|Paris Nights – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Meela
|Slip Right Pass – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Wesleys
|The Wesleys
|Rock
|Track 4 labelled as NSFR out of an abundance of caution
|CanCon
|Mary Frances Leahy
|First Light
|Classical
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|Close the Curtains – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|Is It My Body? – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|Who Told You? – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Lizard the Bird
|You Don’t Own Me – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Axiome
|Tse – EP
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Axiome
|Axiome
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Andrew Sue Wing
|Violet Skies
|R&B
|No
|DUTE
|Slowly – Single
|Pop
|No
|Brad Strang
|Tripping Off to Mars
|Folk
|CanCon
|Soleil
|Searching – Single
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Soleil
|Time of Darkness
|Jazz
|CanCon
Here’s tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Thom X Chao – Moving Back to Hollywood
The Wesleys – Radio Circus
Yester Daze – Hanging by a Thread
The Mirrors – Oarfish
Clay Hazey – As Long As You’re Beside Me
Stephen Hamm/Theremin Mann – Star People
Marshall Jacklin – Salt
Ruth Moody – Michigan
Lizard the Bird – Is It My Body?
The Silverbeets – My Utopian Dystopia
Cam Blake – Russian Roulette
Garrett Neiles – Heaven in my Hands
Pixie Moonshine – Aphterbirth
Needrock – Pretty Babe
Alex Henry Foster – Autumnal Processions
Brad Strang – Tap Your Toes
Soleil – Time of Darkness
Brenda Earle Stokes – Loose Tooth Blues
Sarrah Jerom – Part IV: The White Elk
Dan Loomis – Centaur of the Plains
Ruth Saphir – Hand-Me-Down Clothes
Anthony D’Alessandro – Blues for the Down and Out
Jon Gordon – Ed’s Groove
Gabriel Genest – Kairos
Kari Van Der Kloot – Sprout
Daniel Janke Winter Trio – Man of Constant Sorrow
Mary Frances Leahy – Dinner at 8
See y’all next time!