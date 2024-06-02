New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #29

What’s up, y’all? You know the drill. First up, here is what I have added to Libretime in the past week:

Mike Casey Ghazal – Single Jazz No Reverend Genes Time – EP Indie Rock No Reverend Genes Space – EP Indie Rock No Natasia Y Kyiv Soul Jazz CanCon Ahmed Moneka Kanzafaula Jazz CanCon Beny Esguerra & Los Gaiteros de Ovejas; Eterno Traditional CanCon Tio Chorhino Tempestuoso Choro CanCon Ramon Chicharron & OKAN Bailando el tu vibra – Single Latin Pop No Tevet Sela Sweet Tears Jazz CanCon Feiertag ON/OFF – EP Electronic No Alanna Sterling Everything’s Gonna Be Just Fine Pop CanCon Ben Tizzard Just Out of Sight Folk CanCon Ben Tizzard Sisyphus – EP Folk CanCon Jay Williams Building the Perfect Muse – Single Electronic No Jay Williams Expanding Human (Alex Kelman Mix) – Single Electronic No Jay Williams Friday Night at the End of the World Electronic No Jay Williams In Black and White – Single Electronic No Jay Williams Night Drive – Single Electronic No Jay Williams Radio – Single Electronic No Nightshifts Nightshifts – EP Rock CanCon Seven and Counting Tonight Rock CanCon Rory Block Positively 4th Street Blues No JPP Devil’s Polksa Traditional No CLKWRK Shadow’s and Sihlouettes Electronic No Various Artists Cante Gitano – Gypsy Flamenco from Andalucia Classical No Way to Blue Love Again – Single Pop No Ironwood Singers Traditional Songs of the Sioux – Live at Rosebud Fair Traditional No Pops Staples Peace to the Neighborhood Blues No The Khac Chi Ensemble Spirit of Vietnam Traditional CanCon Craig Cardiff Judy Garland! You’re Never Home… Folk CanCon Geri Allen Maroons Jazz No Dixie Demons Fossil Fuel Jazz CanCon Astor Piazzolla Bandoneon Sinfonico Latin No Trilok Gurtu Living Magic Jazz No Troncydclop That Song’s – Single Hip Hop No Esther Ling Sandcastles – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon Marvin Larrys Diva Pop No Hormoans Ground Score (Side A) Rock CanCon Astral Witch Confession Metal CanCon Komodo Lari – Single Rock No fuis Here’s to Asking for Help Pop No Hormoans Crash Embryo (EP) Rock CanCon The Urnfields The Alchemist – Single Pop Brantford CanCon Mtaah Mp & E’nno Run It Up – Single Hip Hop NSFR No VAZUM Western Violence Rock No Harkness All the Things You Are Pop CanCon Quest Of One Mind Jazz No Various Artists Remotion: the Global Communication Remix Album Electronica No Elohira Nihal – Single Metal No Mary Ellen Childs Kilter Rock No Emm Gryner Science Fair Pop CanCon AK & Skizza Summer League DEMO Hip Hop NSFR CanCon The Weathermen Beyond the Beyond Alternative No L’omlette Fast Fashion Fascist – Single Punk CanCon Dylan Forshner What Am I Doing – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Sean Bienhaus – Bonebreaker

Ben Tizzard – Mothman

Ben Tizzard – Watch the Rain

Reverend Genes – Everyday People

Reverend Genes – Wanted to Run

Dylan Forshner – What Am I Doing

Hormoans – Lion Heart

Hormoans – Model Life

L’omlette – Fast Fashion Fascist

Esther Ling – Sandcastle

The Urnfields – The Alchemist

Fuis – I Want to Slip Away

Way to Blue – Love Again

Komodo – Lari

Alanna Sterling – Wildfire

Rory Block – Not Dark Yet

Mike Casey – Gazhal

Tevet Sela – Naked Soul

Ahmed Moneka – 90 Days

Natasia Y – Spring Willow

Tio Chorinho – Sentimental

Andrew Sue Wing – Violet Skies

Harkness – View From the Moon

Nightshifts – N Rover

Troncydclop – That Song’s

AK & Skizza – All Love

Beny Esguerra & Los Gaiteros de Ovejas – La Vida is Short

Ramon Chicarron & OKAN – Bailando en tu Vibra

Mattmac x Stella Standingbear – Imposters

Jay Williams – Night Drive

See y’all next time!