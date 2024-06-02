New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #29

What’s up, y’all? You know the drill. First up, here is what I have added to Libretime in the past week:
|Mike Casey
|Ghazal – Single
|Jazz
|No
|Reverend Genes
|Time – EP
|Indie Rock
|No
|Reverend Genes
|Space – EP
|Indie Rock
|No
|Natasia Y
|Kyiv Soul
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Ahmed Moneka
|Kanzafaula
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Beny Esguerra & Los Gaiteros de Ovejas;
|Eterno
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Tio Chorhino
|Tempestuoso
|Choro
|CanCon
|Ramon Chicharron & OKAN
|Bailando el tu vibra – Single
|Latin Pop
|No
|Tevet Sela
|Sweet Tears
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Feiertag
|ON/OFF – EP
|Electronic
|No
|Alanna Sterling
|Everything’s Gonna Be Just Fine
|Pop
|CanCon
|Ben Tizzard
|Just Out of Sight
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ben Tizzard
|Sisyphus – EP
|Folk
|CanCon
|Jay Williams
|Building the Perfect Muse – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|Expanding Human (Alex Kelman Mix) – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|Friday Night at the End of the World
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|In Black and White – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|Night Drive – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Jay Williams
|Radio – Single
|Electronic
|No
|Nightshifts
|Nightshifts – EP
|Rock
|CanCon
|Seven and Counting
|Tonight
|Rock
|CanCon
|Rory Block
|Positively 4th Street
|Blues
|No
|JPP
|Devil’s Polksa
|Traditional
|No
|CLKWRK
|Shadow’s and Sihlouettes
|Electronic
|No
|Various Artists
|Cante Gitano – Gypsy Flamenco from Andalucia
|Classical
|No
|Way to Blue
|Love Again – Single
|Pop
|No
|Ironwood Singers
|Traditional Songs of the Sioux – Live at Rosebud Fair
|Traditional
|No
|Pops Staples
|Peace to the Neighborhood
|Blues
|No
|The Khac Chi Ensemble
|Spirit of Vietnam
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Craig Cardiff
|Judy Garland! You’re Never Home…
|Folk
|CanCon
|Geri Allen
|Maroons
|Jazz
|No
|Dixie Demons
|Fossil Fuel
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Astor Piazzolla
|Bandoneon Sinfonico
|Latin
|No
|Trilok Gurtu
|Living Magic
|Jazz
|No
|Troncydclop
|That Song’s – Single
|Hip Hop
|No
|Esther Ling
|Sandcastles – Single
|Adult Contemporary
|CanCon
|Marvin Larrys
|Diva
|Pop
|No
|Hormoans
|Ground Score (Side A)
|Rock
|CanCon
|Astral Witch
|Confession
|Metal
|CanCon
|Komodo
|Lari – Single
|Rock
|No
|fuis
|Here’s to Asking for Help
|Pop
|No
|Hormoans
|Crash Embryo (EP)
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Urnfields
|The Alchemist – Single
|Pop
|Brantford
|CanCon
|Mtaah Mp & E’nno
|Run It Up – Single
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|No
|VAZUM
|Western Violence
|Rock
|No
|Harkness
|All the Things You Are
|Pop
|CanCon
|Quest
|Of One Mind
|Jazz
|No
|Various Artists
|Remotion: the Global Communication Remix Album
|Electronica
|No
|Elohira
|Nihal – Single
|Metal
|No
|Mary Ellen Childs
|Kilter
|Rock
|No
|Emm Gryner
|Science Fair
|Pop
|CanCon
|AK & Skizza
|Summer League DEMO
|Hip Hop
|NSFR
|CanCon
|The Weathermen
|Beyond the Beyond
|Alternative
|No
|L’omlette
|Fast Fashion Fascist – Single
|Punk
|CanCon
|Dylan Forshner
|What Am I Doing – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Sean Bienhaus – Bonebreaker
Ben Tizzard – Mothman
Ben Tizzard – Watch the Rain
Reverend Genes – Everyday People
Reverend Genes – Wanted to Run
Dylan Forshner – What Am I Doing
Hormoans – Lion Heart
Hormoans – Model Life
L’omlette – Fast Fashion Fascist
Esther Ling – Sandcastle
The Urnfields – The Alchemist
Fuis – I Want to Slip Away
Way to Blue – Love Again
Komodo – Lari
Alanna Sterling – Wildfire
Rory Block – Not Dark Yet
Mike Casey – Gazhal
Tevet Sela – Naked Soul
Ahmed Moneka – 90 Days
Natasia Y – Spring Willow
Tio Chorinho – Sentimental
Andrew Sue Wing – Violet Skies
Harkness – View From the Moon
Nightshifts – N Rover
Troncydclop – That Song’s
AK & Skizza – All Love
Beny Esguerra & Los Gaiteros de Ovejas – La Vida is Short
Ramon Chicarron & OKAN – Bailando en tu Vibra
Mattmac x Stella Standingbear – Imposters
Jay Williams – Night Drive
See y’all next time!