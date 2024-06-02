The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

New Music Added to Libretime + Horizon Broadening Hour #29

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? You know the drill. First up, here is what I have added to Libretime in the past week:

Mike Casey Ghazal – Single Jazz No
Reverend Genes Time – EP Indie Rock No
Reverend Genes Space – EP Indie Rock No
Natasia Y Kyiv Soul Jazz CanCon
Ahmed Moneka Kanzafaula Jazz CanCon
Beny Esguerra & Los Gaiteros de Ovejas; Eterno Traditional CanCon
Tio Chorhino Tempestuoso Choro CanCon
Ramon Chicharron & OKAN Bailando el tu vibra – Single Latin Pop No
Tevet Sela Sweet Tears Jazz CanCon
Feiertag ON/OFF – EP Electronic No
Alanna Sterling Everything’s Gonna Be Just Fine Pop CanCon
Ben Tizzard Just Out of Sight Folk CanCon
Ben Tizzard Sisyphus – EP Folk CanCon
Jay Williams Building the Perfect Muse – Single Electronic No
Jay Williams Expanding Human (Alex Kelman Mix) – Single Electronic No
Jay Williams Friday Night at the End of the World Electronic No
Jay Williams In Black and White – Single Electronic No
Jay Williams Night Drive – Single Electronic No
Jay Williams Radio – Single Electronic No
Nightshifts Nightshifts – EP Rock CanCon
Seven and Counting Tonight Rock CanCon
Rory Block Positively 4th Street Blues No
JPP Devil’s Polksa Traditional No
CLKWRK Shadow’s and Sihlouettes Electronic No
Various Artists Cante Gitano – Gypsy Flamenco from Andalucia Classical No
Way to Blue Love Again – Single Pop No
Ironwood Singers Traditional Songs of the Sioux – Live at Rosebud Fair Traditional No
Pops Staples Peace to the Neighborhood Blues No
The Khac Chi Ensemble Spirit of Vietnam Traditional CanCon
Craig Cardiff Judy Garland! You’re Never Home… Folk CanCon
Geri Allen Maroons Jazz No
Dixie Demons Fossil Fuel Jazz CanCon
Astor Piazzolla Bandoneon Sinfonico Latin No
Trilok Gurtu Living Magic Jazz No
Troncydclop That Song’s – Single Hip Hop No
Esther Ling Sandcastles – Single Adult Contemporary CanCon
Marvin Larrys Diva Pop No
Hormoans Ground Score (Side A) Rock CanCon
Astral Witch Confession Metal CanCon
Komodo Lari – Single Rock No
fuis Here’s to Asking for Help Pop No
Hormoans Crash Embryo (EP) Rock CanCon
The Urnfields The Alchemist – Single Pop Brantford CanCon
Mtaah Mp & E’nno Run It Up – Single Hip Hop NSFR No
VAZUM Western Violence Rock No
Harkness All the Things You Are Pop CanCon
Quest Of One Mind Jazz No
Various Artists Remotion: the Global Communication Remix Album Electronica No
Elohira Nihal – Single Metal No
Mary Ellen Childs Kilter Rock No
Emm Gryner Science Fair Pop CanCon
AK & Skizza Summer League DEMO Hip Hop NSFR CanCon
The Weathermen Beyond the Beyond Alternative No
L’omlette Fast Fashion Fascist – Single Punk CanCon
Dylan Forshner What Am I Doing – Single Rock CanCon

Here is tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Sean Bienhaus – Bonebreaker
Ben Tizzard – Mothman
Ben Tizzard – Watch the Rain
Reverend Genes – Everyday People
Reverend Genes – Wanted to Run
Dylan Forshner – What Am I Doing
Hormoans – Lion Heart
Hormoans – Model Life
L’omlette – Fast Fashion Fascist
Esther Ling – Sandcastle
The Urnfields – The Alchemist
Fuis – I Want to Slip Away
Way to Blue – Love Again
Komodo – Lari
Alanna Sterling – Wildfire
Rory Block – Not Dark Yet
Mike Casey – Gazhal
Tevet Sela – Naked Soul
Ahmed Moneka – 90 Days
Natasia Y – Spring Willow
Tio Chorinho – Sentimental
Andrew Sue Wing – Violet Skies
Harkness – View From the Moon
Nightshifts – N Rover
Troncydclop – That Song’s
AK & Skizza – All Love
Beny Esguerra & Los Gaiteros de Ovejas – La Vida is Short
Ramon Chicarron & OKAN – Bailando en tu Vibra
Mattmac x Stella Standingbear – Imposters
Jay Williams – Night Drive

See y’all next time!

