New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #7

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here. You know the routine by now. First, new music I’ve added to LibreTime since last week.
|The Jump Off
|Concrete
|Other
|CanCon
|Kitty and the Rooster
|One Gig Hard Drive
|Alt Rock
|CanCon
|Axminister
|The Crucible of Sin
|Metal
|CanCon
|Floes
|Passionals
|Pop
|CanCon
|Appleby Ram
|Don’t Be an Asshole/It’s Rock and Roll – Single
|Rock
|CanCon
|Andre Akinyele
|Telegram Mews
|Funk/R&B
|CanCon
|Justin Wright
|Music for Staying Warm
|Classical
|CanCon
|The Fizzgigs
|Weeeeeeeeeeee… are the Fizzgigs
|Pop Punk
|CanCon
|Hydramental
|Synergize, Vol. 1
|Metal
|CanCon
|Trampoline
|Happy Crimes
|Indie Rock/Progressive Rock/Punk
|CanCon
|Busty and the Bass
|Live From London
|R&B
|CanCon
|Various Artists
|CKXU’s Cosmic Frequencies
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Safia Nolan
|Dans le Noir
|Pop
|CanCon
|Tragedy Ann
|Matches
|Other
|CanCon
|Tim Baker
|Forever Overhead
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|David Kaufman
|Second Promise
|Other
|CanCon
|The Sturgeons
|Black and White
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|The Hearts
|Sunshine
|Other
|CanCon
|Wellbad
|Heartbeast
|Rock
|CanCon
|Moby
|Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt
|Electronica
|CanCon
|Hush Hush Noise
|Hush Hush Noise
|Experimental Pop
|CanCon
|Troll Dolly
|Heaven’s Mini Mart
|Folk
|CanCon
|ursidae
|almost closer
|Folk
|CanCon (presumed)
|Whitebeard
|Plaid is the New Black
|Rock
|CanCon (partially)
|Andrew Vivona
|Enough Nuance
|Pop/Folk/Electronic
|CanCon
|Jon Brooks
|No One Travels Alone
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Luke Maynard
|Desolation Sound
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Crybaby
|Still
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Touching God
|Touching God
|Punk
|CanCon
|Mark Perry
|Recollections
|Rock
|CanCon
|JV’s Boogaloo Squad
|Going to Market
|Jazz
|CanCon
|I.R. Idiot
|Spore
|Punk
|CanCon
|Dave Chose
|Dave Chose
|Rock
|CanCon
|Defend the Rhino
|Glisten
|Alternative
|CanCon (presumed)
|Rachelle Van Zanten
|It’s Christmas in These Parts
|Christmas Slide Guitar
|CanCon
|Cares
|Regular Unconcious
|Experimental Electronic
|CanCon
|Stephanie Boulay
|Ce Que Je Te Donne Ne Disparait Pas
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Lutra Lutra
|Psychopath and the Philosopher
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Brian Holden
|Drivin
|Blues
|CanCon
|Ariel Posen
|How Long
|Rock
|CanCon
|Grimskunk
|Unreason in the Age of Madness
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Brighton Project
|When it Rains/New Orleans is Sinking – Single
|Rock
|CanCon (partially)
|The Castor Troys
|Legends Never Die
|Rock
|CanCon
|Marker Starling
|Trust an Amateur
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Braden Gates
|Pictures of Us
|Country
|CanCon
|Exdreams
|Physical Contact
|Pop
|No
|The Heartaches Stringband
|Mrs. Johnson & Mr. Brown
|Waltz
|CanCon
|Rawmny Wildcat
|True Colors EP
|Rap
|CanCon
|Ominous Eclipse
|Sinister
|Metal
|CanCon
|Efrim Manuel Menuck & Kevin Doria
|are SING SINCK, SING (EP)
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Strange Breed
|Closer EP
|Punk
|CanCon
|Icicle
|Silence
|Electronic
|CanCon
And here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you can’t wait until 10:
Tracklist:
Anyma – All My Relations
Ashter Dawn – Shadow Slip
Highly Distorted – Here’s to the Ride
Cares – Collapse Emulator
Moby – Falling Rain and Light
Pallas Athene – The Wall
The Sweet Lowdown – Low Clouds in the Morning
Natalie MacMaster – Fill ‘Er Up For a Set
Zach Kleisinger – Song for TS Eliott
Friends from Church – The Line Is Set
Hinterlandband – Plutononmy
The Montreal Rock Band – Unknown Track
Danko Jones – Lipstick City
Don Brownrigg – Tom’s Diner
Julis Sumner Miller – Hockey, Girls, and Disappointment
Hey Major – Flying Freak Flags
A-sirr – Time Machine
Fly Pan Am – Bleeding Decay
Salt Horse – Sequence 35
The Neutral States – More Stoner Rock!
Common Holly – Joshua Snakes
Clinton Edgebank – Unknown Song
Daniel Monte – Play Your Cards Right
Look Vibrant – God Graced Man Machine
Richard Thompson – The Dog in You
Britt AM – Chicken Suit
Jom Comyn – The Swamp
Moondle – Porb
See y’all next week!