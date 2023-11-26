The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music Added to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #7

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here. You know the routine by now. First, new music I’ve added to LibreTime since last week.

The Jump Off Concrete Other CanCon
Kitty and the Rooster One Gig Hard Drive Alt Rock CanCon
Axminister The Crucible of Sin Metal CanCon
Floes Passionals Pop CanCon
Appleby Ram Don’t Be an Asshole/It’s Rock and Roll – Single Rock CanCon
Andre Akinyele Telegram Mews Funk/R&B CanCon
Justin Wright Music for Staying Warm Classical CanCon
The Fizzgigs Weeeeeeeeeeee… are the Fizzgigs Pop Punk CanCon
Hydramental Synergize, Vol. 1 Metal CanCon
Trampoline Happy Crimes Indie Rock/Progressive Rock/Punk CanCon
Busty and the Bass Live From London R&B CanCon
Various Artists CKXU’s Cosmic Frequencies Alternative CanCon
Safia Nolan Dans le Noir Pop CanCon
Tragedy Ann Matches Other CanCon
Tim Baker Forever Overhead Indie Rock CanCon
David Kaufman Second Promise Other CanCon
The Sturgeons Black and White Country/Folk CanCon
The Hearts Sunshine Other CanCon
Wellbad Heartbeast Rock CanCon
Moby Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt Electronica CanCon
Hush Hush Noise Hush Hush Noise Experimental Pop CanCon
Troll Dolly Heaven’s Mini Mart Folk CanCon
ursidae almost closer Folk CanCon (presumed)
Whitebeard Plaid is the New Black Rock CanCon (partially)
Andrew Vivona Enough Nuance Pop/Folk/Electronic CanCon
Jon Brooks No One Travels Alone Country/Folk CanCon
Luke Maynard Desolation Sound Country/Folk CanCon
Crybaby Still Indie Rock CanCon
Touching God Touching God Punk CanCon
Mark Perry Recollections Rock CanCon
JV’s Boogaloo Squad Going to Market Jazz CanCon
I.R. Idiot Spore Punk CanCon
Dave Chose Dave Chose Rock CanCon
Defend the Rhino Glisten Alternative CanCon (presumed)
Rachelle Van Zanten It’s Christmas in These Parts Christmas Slide Guitar CanCon
Cares Regular Unconcious Experimental Electronic CanCon
Stephanie Boulay Ce Que Je Te Donne Ne Disparait Pas Traditional CanCon
Lutra Lutra Psychopath and the Philosopher Alternative CanCon
Brian Holden Drivin Blues CanCon
Ariel Posen How Long Rock CanCon
Grimskunk Unreason in the Age of Madness Rock CanCon
The Brighton Project When it Rains/New Orleans is Sinking – Single Rock CanCon (partially)
The Castor Troys Legends Never Die Rock CanCon
Marker Starling Trust an Amateur Indie Rock CanCon
Braden Gates Pictures of Us Country CanCon
Exdreams Physical Contact Pop No
The Heartaches Stringband Mrs. Johnson & Mr. Brown Waltz CanCon
Rawmny Wildcat True Colors EP Rap CanCon
Ominous Eclipse Sinister Metal CanCon
Efrim Manuel Menuck & Kevin Doria are SING SINCK, SING (EP) Indie Rock CanCon
Strange Breed Closer EP Punk CanCon
Icicle Silence Electronic CanCon

And here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour, if you can’t wait until 10:

Tracklist:

Anyma – All My Relations
Ashter Dawn – Shadow Slip
Highly Distorted – Here’s to the Ride
Cares – Collapse Emulator
Moby – Falling Rain and Light
Pallas Athene – The Wall
The Sweet Lowdown – Low Clouds in the Morning
Natalie MacMaster – Fill ‘Er Up For a Set
Zach Kleisinger – Song for TS Eliott
Friends from Church – The Line Is Set
Hinterlandband – Plutononmy
The Montreal Rock Band – Unknown Track
Danko Jones – Lipstick City
Don Brownrigg – Tom’s Diner
Julis Sumner Miller – Hockey, Girls, and Disappointment
Hey Major – Flying Freak Flags
A-sirr – Time Machine
Fly Pan Am – Bleeding Decay
Salt Horse – Sequence 35
The Neutral States – More Stoner Rock!
Common Holly – Joshua Snakes
Clinton Edgebank – Unknown Song
Daniel Monte – Play Your Cards Right
Look Vibrant – God Graced Man Machine
Richard Thompson – The Dog in You
Britt AM – Chicken Suit
Jom Comyn – The Swamp
Moondle – Porb

See y’all next week!

