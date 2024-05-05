New Music Added to Libretime + The Horizon Broadening Hour #25

What’s up, y’all? I’m back at the helm of the Horizon Broadening Hour, but first up, here is what I have added to Libretime in the past week:

The Silverbeets Mr. Brown Goes to the Cabaret Indie Rock No Sierra Blacc Did Different – Single Pop CanCon Sierra Blacc Crazy – Single Pop CanCon Sierra Blacc Mile From an Inch – Single Pop CanCon Sierra Blacc Thxnk You – Single Pop CanCon Michael Botte Band Radiate – Single Pop No DVTR Les Flics – Single Punk NSFR CanCon Bargain Shoppers Club Sharing a Laugh With my Friends on a Saturday Afternoon Rock No Anthony D’Alessandro Searchin’ Jazz CanCon Dun-Dun Band Pita Parka Pt. 1: Xam Egdub Jazz CanCon Caroline Parke Look Me In the Eye, Love – Single Singer-Songwriter CanCon Sierra Blacc I Don’t Mind – Single Pop CanCon Mantarochen In the Badgers Cave Rock No Annie Gallup Did You Hear the Red-Winged Blackbird? Folk Partial Marshall Jacklin Salt – Single Alternative CanCon Katie and the Bad Sign Cruel to Me – Single Blues No Love, Builder of Worlds Scared for the Climate – Single Punk No Glenn Sutter Truth and Lies Folk CanCon Stephen Ham/Theremin Man Songs for the Future Electronic CanCon Benjamin Russell & Greg Fraser Ghost Particles – EP Electronic CanCon Marissa Burwell Catch and Release – Single Pop CanCon Electric Religious Stole My Money – Single Pop CanCon Junk x Massia Serena Williams – Single Hip Hop Explicit and Clean Versions Available Indeterminable Lucy MacNeil Angel’s Whisper Folk CanCon Ruth Moody Wanderer Folk CanCon Denise Marsa Kiss Me in the Rain – Single Pop No Denise Marsa Rainbow – Single Pop No Needrock Needrock Rock No Michael Botte Band My Way – Single Country No Minuit Phosphene Les enfants fous brillent dans le noir Pop CanCon

Here’s tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Tracklist:

Conner Quinn – 13 Philosophers Walking Out of the Lexicon

Blue Freezie – Goth Girls

Amanda Braam – November’s Night

The Whythouse – Coffee?

Madison Galloway – Freedom

White Rabbit – Cold Soup

Alamodality – Good Place, Kitty

Chester Moon – Let’s Just Run

The Tortoise and My Hair – leaving on the midnite train to Memphis 5

Wounded Dog – The Endless One

Wet Heaven – Deja You

Geres – Divinity

Connor Roff – Somewhere Green

Kaunsel – Grain Hopper

Bryan Cee – Blue Bird

Luwizzy – Burn Inside of Me

Vintage Lapointe – Weaken

Indigo – Red

JR Rhodes – Celebration

Ghost Cartridge – Xzibit (feat. D-Sisive & Baggylean)

Mike Casey – The Beauty of Everyday Life

Rachel Ransom – Misty Morning (Bassa’s Song)

Michael Botte Band – Radiate

Sadie Fine – Penitentiary

Sierra Blacc – Thxnk You

Sophie Van Hasselt – A Bit of Love

Caroline Parke – Look Me in the Eye, Love

Marissa Burwell – Catch and Release

See y’all next time!