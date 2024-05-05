New Music Added to Libretime + The Horizon Broadening Hour #25

What’s up, y’all? I’m back at the helm of the Horizon Broadening Hour, but first up, here is what I have added to Libretime in the past week:
|The Silverbeets
|Mr. Brown Goes to the Cabaret
|Indie Rock
|No
|Sierra Blacc
|Did Different – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sierra Blacc
|Crazy – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sierra Blacc
|Mile From an Inch – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Sierra Blacc
|Thxnk You – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Michael Botte Band
|Radiate – Single
|Pop
|No
|DVTR
|Les Flics – Single
|Punk
|NSFR
|CanCon
|Bargain Shoppers Club
|Sharing a Laugh With my Friends on a Saturday Afternoon
|Rock
|No
|Anthony D’Alessandro
|Searchin’
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Dun-Dun Band
|Pita Parka Pt. 1: Xam Egdub
|Jazz
|CanCon
|Caroline Parke
|Look Me In the Eye, Love – Single
|Singer-Songwriter
|CanCon
|Sierra Blacc
|I Don’t Mind – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mantarochen
|In the Badgers Cave
|Rock
|No
|Annie Gallup
|Did You Hear the Red-Winged Blackbird?
|Folk
|Partial
|Marshall Jacklin
|Salt – Single
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Katie and the Bad Sign
|Cruel to Me – Single
|Blues
|No
|Love, Builder of Worlds
|Scared for the Climate – Single
|Punk
|No
|Glenn Sutter
|Truth and Lies
|Folk
|CanCon
|Stephen Ham/Theremin Man
|Songs for the Future
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Benjamin Russell & Greg Fraser
|Ghost Particles – EP
|Electronic
|CanCon
|Marissa Burwell
|Catch and Release – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Electric Religious
|Stole My Money – Single
|Pop
|CanCon
|Junk x Massia
|Serena Williams – Single
|Hip Hop
|Explicit and Clean Versions Available
|Indeterminable
|Lucy MacNeil
|Angel’s Whisper
|Folk
|CanCon
|Ruth Moody
|Wanderer
|Folk
|CanCon
|Denise Marsa
|Kiss Me in the Rain – Single
|Pop
|No
|Denise Marsa
|Rainbow – Single
|Pop
|No
|Needrock
|Needrock
|Rock
|No
|Michael Botte Band
|My Way – Single
|Country
|No
|Minuit Phosphene
|Les enfants fous brillent dans le noir
|Pop
|CanCon
Here’s tonight’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Tracklist:
Conner Quinn – 13 Philosophers Walking Out of the Lexicon
Blue Freezie – Goth Girls
Amanda Braam – November’s Night
The Whythouse – Coffee?
Madison Galloway – Freedom
White Rabbit – Cold Soup
Alamodality – Good Place, Kitty
Chester Moon – Let’s Just Run
The Tortoise and My Hair – leaving on the midnite train to Memphis 5
Wounded Dog – The Endless One
Wet Heaven – Deja You
Geres – Divinity
Connor Roff – Somewhere Green
Kaunsel – Grain Hopper
Bryan Cee – Blue Bird
Luwizzy – Burn Inside of Me
Vintage Lapointe – Weaken
Indigo – Red
JR Rhodes – Celebration
Ghost Cartridge – Xzibit (feat. D-Sisive & Baggylean)
Mike Casey – The Beauty of Everyday Life
Rachel Ransom – Misty Morning (Bassa’s Song)
Michael Botte Band – Radiate
Sadie Fine – Penitentiary
Sierra Blacc – Thxnk You
Sophie Van Hasselt – A Bit of Love
Caroline Parke – Look Me in the Eye, Love
Marissa Burwell – Catch and Release
See y’all next time!