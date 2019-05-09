NEW Upload on CKMS Youtube!!! CKMS Live On-site at Ever After Music Festival 2018

NEW CKMS VIDEO ON YOUTUBE! CKMS Live On-site at the Ever After Music Festival 2018!

Check out our brand NEW upload on the CKMS Youtube Page!

CKMS-FM is Live On-site with Cameron Matthews and Joel Marshall at Ever After Music Festival 2018!

Thinking of buying your ticket for this year’s festival? See what the music festival is all about first in the Youtube video link below.

CKMS Live at Ever After Music Festival

Ever After Music Fest!!! Kitchener’s largest electronic and bass music festival! Be sure not to miss it this year on June 6, 7, 8, and 9th 2019 !!!

Big Up Joga Basics for taking the footage. Ending credit track in the video is also produced by Joga Basics as well off his latest album “Poolside”. Support local! Check out Joga on Soundcloud.com

Video Credits

Tickets available at everafterfest.com

2018 Festival Map at Bingeman’s Kitchener.

