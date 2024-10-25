NO CRAP RADIO VER. 1.81 OCT 26/24

Reggae to start us up tonight ok?
You know going through all that time in the sixties when you maybe got a bag that was half seeds from your local seller to now when you can light up a spliff of government approved and taxed pot is quite a big step.
Lots of people went to jail so you can sit there and enjoy some tunes. If you can, apply for a parole tomorrow. Do it. It’s your right.
Download the shows here from my dropbox account. cut and paste. https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qwqeyu6i980e81efoxtaa/AAgRoQnNRX8RckBoeV_RV0Q?rlkey=41vdpfemwtd4dwyjirjfzao5g&dl=0
This weeks recommended movie Conspiracy Theory with Mel Gibson. They don’t want you to see this.
A twisted version of a pulp song.
A sixteen year old girl that sounds old and wise.
“Great sorrows cannot speak”. John Donne
Looking for some slam poets to submit their spoken words. If you can take a minute and give wisdom I want to put it in the show. Short and sweet like a razor fight in a dark room type of thing.
This weeks recommended site https://ocula.com. nice selection of modern art
All this and ska too!
gregory isaacs-night nurse
rob symeonn-chosen one
leroy sibbles-garden of life
senya-children of the ghetto
jj cale-right down here
taj mahal-she caught the katy
dr john-jump sturdy
tom waits-till the money runs out
jam-running on the spot
stranglers-toiler
william shatner and joe jackson-common people
carter usm-twenty minutes to tulse hill.
pearl jam-yellow ledbetter
hendrix-angel
stevie ray vaughan-little wing
tracy nelson-trust no man
tracy nelson-candy man
tracy nelson-rambin man
tracy nelson-jesus met the woman
tracy nelson-long old road
tracy nelson-house of the rising sun
morcheeba-never an easy way
massive attack-blue lines
burning spear-the ghost
bunch of believers-mission trip
selector-on my radio 91
bad manners-wooly bully
ska dows-yes yes yes
beat- tears of a clown live
Contact. nocrapradio@yahoo.com