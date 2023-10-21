CKMS has partnered with some generous businesses in our community to help with our fundraiser! Every dollar you donate* gets you a ballot in one of the following draws. The more you donate, the higher your chance of winning and no donation is too small.

1. FREE FLIGHT FOR 2 from FLAIR AIRLINES!

From Waterloo Airport (YFK) to anywhere Flair flies.

One (1) round-trip flight for two (2) passengers to anywhere Flair flies

One (1) big bundle per passenger included

Travel must be completed by May 6, 2024

Taxes/fees included

Subject to availability at the time of booking

No blackout dates

2. CONCERT TICKETS from MAXWELL’s MUSIC HOUSE

Pair of tickets to see HAYDEN, Nov 29 2023

Pair of tickets to see MONOWHALES, Dec 6 2023

*up to a maximum of 50 ballots.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo Launches On-Air Funding Drive to Raise $10,000 for a State-of-the-Art Digital Studio Mixing Board.

Waterloo, ON – October 20, 2023 – CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo, your trusted source for community-driven radio in the Waterloo region, is thrilled to announce the launch of a special On-Air Funding Drive, scheduled to run from November 8 to November 22. The primary objective of this drive is to raise $10,000 to acquire a cutting-edge studio mixing board that will enhance the quality of our broadcasts and empower our passionate team of volunteers.

This fundraising campaign reflects CKMS’s unwavering commitment to providing the community with diverse and engaging radio content. As a non-profit, volunteer-driven station, we rely on the generous support of our listeners, local businesses, and community members to continue delivering high-quality programming and support the creative voices of the region.

A studio mixing board is at the heart of our broadcast operations, ensuring that every show, interview, and music selection sounds its best. The new mixing board will enable CKMS-FM to elevate the overall listening experience and facilitate smoother show production. By upgrading this critical piece of equipment, we aim to enhance our ability to serve the community even better, by providing the latest professional equipment with which community show hosts can gain knowledge and experience.

“CKMS-FM has been a vital part of the Waterloo community for 46 years, connecting people, and providing a platform for local artists, musicians, and diverse voices,” says Nat Persaud, CKMS-FM’s President. “We’re excited about this funding drive, as it allows us to enhance our mission and improve our services to the community.”

During the funding drive, CKMS-FM will host special programming, live interviews, and interactive events featuring community leaders, artists, and musicians. Listeners can tune in to 102.7 FM or stream the station online at radiowaterloo.ca to participate in this exciting event and contribute to our cause.

There are multiple ways for community members to show their support:

**Donate**: Visit radiowaterloo.ca/give to make a secure online donation and help us reach our $10,000 goal. **Become a Member**: Join the CKMS-FM family by becoming a member of the station and enjoy exclusive perks. **Sponsor a Show**: Local businesses and organizations can sponsor a show and receive recognition on the air. **Volunteer**: Get involved in station activities and share your talents with the community.

CKMS-FM would like to thank its dedicated listeners and supporters for their continued commitment to community radio. Together, we can reach our funding goal and ensure the station continues to be a vibrant hub for local voices and diverse content.

For more information about the On-Air Funding Drive and CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo, please visit radiowaterloo.ca or contact office@radiowaterloo.ca.

About CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo:

CKMS-FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven community radio station serving the Waterloo region. We provide a platform for diverse voices, music, and ideas, fostering a stronger sense of community and connectivity in the region.