Radio Nowhere Episode 14, 6/11/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230611Episode14.mp3, 58m02s, 79.7 MBytes

 

Rock ‘n’ Roll Detroit Detroit
Fearless Pink Floyd Meddle
Wigwam Bob Dylan Self Portrait
96 Tears Question Mark and the Mysterions 96 Tears
Goin’ Up the Country Canned Heat Living The Blues
Rocky Raccoon The Beatles The Beatles (The White Album)
I Just Want to Celebrate Rare Earth One World
While My Guitar Gently Weeps The Beatles The Beatles (The White Album)
Music for My Mother Funkadelic Funkadelic
I Can’t Explain The Who My Generation
Sonido Amazonico Chicha Libre Sonido Amazonico
Here She Comes Again Chris Hillman Bidin’ My Time
Mission Bells Armistice Armistice

