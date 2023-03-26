Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 3

Leave a comment
 

 

Albert’s Shuffle

 Al Kooper & Mike Bloomfield
Let’s Spend The Night Together The Rolling Stones
Cinnamon Girl Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker
Time The Alan Parsons Project
Mr. Skin Spirit
Ya Ya Lee Michaels
Behind Blue Eyes The Who
Around the Plynth Small Faces
That’s No Way to Get Along Robert Wilkins
At Last Neko Case
Waide Nayde JuJu
Medicated Goo Traffic
Time Has Come Today

 

Albert’s Shuffle         Al Kooper & Mike Bloomfield
Let’s Spend The Night Together The Rolling Stones
Cinnamon Girl Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker
Time The Alan Parsons Project
Mr. Skin Spirit
Ya Ya Lee Michaels
Behind Blue Eyes The Who
Around the Plynth Small Faces
That’s No Way to Get Along Robert Wilkins
At Last Neko Case
Waide Nayde JuJu
Medicated Goo Traffic
Time Has Come Today The Chambers Brothers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.