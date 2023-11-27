Radio Nowhere Episode 38, 11/25/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231125Episode38.mp3, 58m00s, 80.0 MBytes
|Facing
|Bonnacons Of Doom
|Ruby Soho
|Rancid
|Back In the U.S.S.R.
|The Beatles
|Boys from Tralee
|Patty Griffin
|Lo/Hi
|The Black Keys
|Hypnotized
|Fleetwood Mac
|Ten Years Gone
|Led Zeppelin
|Stray Cat Blues
|The Rolling Stones
|I Heard it Through the Grapevine
|Marvin Gaye
|Classical Gas
|Mason Williams
|Grey Light of the Moon
|Alex Seel
|You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
|Madeleine Peyroux
|Ozymandias (with Warren Ellis)
|Marianne Faithfull
|The Boxer
|Simon & Garfunkel
|Surfin the Soil
|The Peace Leeches