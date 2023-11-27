Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 38, 11/25/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231125Episode38.mp3, 58m00s, 80.0 MBytes

Facing Bonnacons Of Doom
Ruby Soho Rancid
Back In the U.S.S.R. The Beatles
Boys from Tralee Patty Griffin
Lo/Hi The Black Keys
Hypnotized Fleetwood Mac
Ten Years Gone Led Zeppelin
Stray Cat Blues The Rolling Stones
I Heard it Through the Grapevine Marvin Gaye
Classical Gas Mason Williams
Grey Light of the Moon Alex Seel
You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go Madeleine Peyroux
Ozymandias (with Warren Ellis) Marianne Faithfull
The Boxer Simon & Garfunkel
Surfin the Soil The Peace Leeches

