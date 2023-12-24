Radio Nowhere, Shows

Radio Nowhere Episode 42, 12/23/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231223Episode42ChristmasShow2.mp3, 58m33s, 80.0 MBytes

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies The Vandals
2000 Miles The Pretenders
Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht Vienna Boys Choir
Pie Jesu Sarah Brightman, Paul Miles-Kingston.
Hurry Home (Bonus Track) Jon Anderson
Hallelujah Chorus, from Messiah The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra
Feliz Navidad Jose Feliciano
Easier Said Then Done Jon Anderson
Christmas Must Be Tonight The Band
Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis Tom Waits
Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 Trans-Siberian Orchestra
The Cherry Tree Carol Kacy & Clayton
Linus and Lucy Vince Guaraldi
Fairytale of New York (Featuring Kirsty MacColl) The Pogues
Auld Lang Syne Andrew Bird

