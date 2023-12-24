Radio Nowhere Episode 42, 12/23/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere231223Episode42ChristmasShow2.mp3, 58m33s, 80.0 MBytes
|Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies
|The Vandals
|2000 Miles
|The Pretenders
|Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht
|Vienna Boys Choir
|Pie Jesu
|Sarah Brightman, Paul Miles-Kingston.
|Hurry Home (Bonus Track)
|Jon Anderson
|Hallelujah Chorus, from Messiah
|The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra
|Feliz Navidad
|Jose Feliciano
|Easier Said Then Done
|Jon Anderson
|Christmas Must Be Tonight
|The Band
|Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis
|Tom Waits
|Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|The Cherry Tree Carol
|Kacy & Clayton
|Linus and Lucy
|Vince Guaraldi
|Fairytale of New York (Featuring Kirsty MacColl)
|The Pogues
|Auld Lang Syne
|Andrew Bird