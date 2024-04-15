Radio Nowhere Episode 58, 4/13/24

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere240413Episode58.mp3, 58m18s, 80.0 MBytes
|Looking For Somebody
|Fleetwood Mac
|This Wheels On Fire (Concert Version)
|The Band
|The House Is Rockin’
|Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
|Drag Me Down
|Weaves
|Out Come the Freaks
|Was (Not Was)
|Down
|Harry Nilsson
|Danny’s All-Star Joint
|Rickie Lee Jones
|Hard to Handle
|The Black Crowes
|The Core
|Eric Clapton
|GSFUYK?
|Explode When They Bloom
|Virginia Plain
|Roxy Music
|Sign of the Judgment
|Cassandra Wilson
|All I Could Do was Cry
|Etta James
|He Can Only Hold Her
|Amy Winehouse
|Fall Apart Again
|Brandi Carlile