Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 60, 4/27/24

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere240427Episode60.mp3, 58m17s, 80.0 MBytes

Soul Man Sam & Dave
Travelin’ Band Creedence Clearwater Revival
Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread Bob Dylan
Really Al Kooper & Mike Bloomfield
Blues With a Feeling The Paul Butterfeld Blues Band
Them Changes Buddy Miles
Come On (Let the Good Times Roll) The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd
Up To Me Jethro Tull
Lady D’Arbanville Cat Stevens
As Tears Go By Marianne Faithfull
She Walks in Beauty (with Warren Ellis) Marianne Faithfull
Joan of Arc (Live in Belgium) Jennifer Warnes
Dear Diary The Moody Blues

