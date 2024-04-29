Radio Nowhere Episode 60, 4/27/24

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere240427Episode60.mp3, 58m17s, 80.0 MBytes
|Soul Man
|Sam & Dave
|Travelin’ Band
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread
|Bob Dylan
|Really
|Al Kooper & Mike Bloomfield
|Blues With a Feeling
|The Paul Butterfeld Blues Band
|Them Changes
|Buddy Miles
|Come On (Let the Good Times Roll)
|The Jimi Hendrix Experience
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|Up To Me
|Jethro Tull
|Lady D’Arbanville
|Cat Stevens
|As Tears Go By
|Marianne Faithfull
|She Walks in Beauty (with Warren Ellis)
|Marianne Faithfull
|Joan of Arc (Live in Belgium)
|Jennifer Warnes
|Dear Diary
|The Moody Blues