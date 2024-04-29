Radio Nowhere Episode 60, 4/27/24

Soul Man Sam & Dave

Travelin’ Band Creedence Clearwater Revival

Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread Bob Dylan

Really Al Kooper & Mike Bloomfield

Blues With a Feeling The Paul Butterfeld Blues Band

Them Changes Buddy Miles

Come On (Let the Good Times Roll) The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd

Up To Me Jethro Tull

Lady D’Arbanville Cat Stevens

As Tears Go By Marianne Faithfull

She Walks in Beauty (with Warren Ellis) Marianne Faithfull

Joan of Arc (Live in Belgium) Jennifer Warnes