KW Multicultural Festival | Victoria Park, Kitchener | June 25-26 (2022) (image of a young girl with her back to a multi-coloured rainbow murual looking up in amazement)
Radio Waterloo at the KW Multicultural Festival, 25-26 June 2022

Come to the City Hall Clock Tower in Willow River ParkKW Multicultural Festival and meet the DJs and Show Hosts from CKMS-FM!

We’ll be broadcasting Live-To-Air both Saturday and Sunday, playing all the local hits by local hit musicians.

Have you ever wanted to try radio? Take a seat in our open-air DJ booth, then announce and spin one of your favourite tunes. If you catch the radio bug then you can Start Your Own Show!

When: Noon to 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday, 25 & 26 June 2022
Where: Willow River Park, aka Victoria Park Map


CKMS-FM Schedule KW Multicultural Festival 25-26 June 2022
Saturday Sunday
Noon Live To Air Radio Boorama
Community news and religious programming from Somalia
Host: Hamud Elmi
1:00pm Wadio Wam!
Curated playlists from the minds of Will and Sam (WAM)
Hosts: Will Hardie and Samuel Johnston
2:00pm Sauti Za Africa
Great music from the continent of Africa
Host: Yasin Dewji
3:00pm The Socially Radical Guitarist
Political history, social movements, music, and a radical political perspective
Host: Christian Shingiro		 Live To Air
4:00pm Bollywood Mirchi
Bollywood hit music and current news topics
Host: Andy Nagpal
5:00pm Live To Air

City Hall Clock Tower Victoria Park Kitchener by JustSomePics from Wikimedia Commons is used under a CC BY-SACreative Commons Attribution Sharealike 4.0 International license.

