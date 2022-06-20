Radio Waterloo at the KW Multicultural Festival, 25-26 June 2022

Come to the KW Multicultural Festival and meet the DJs and Show Hosts from CKMS-FM!
We’ll be broadcasting Live-To-Air both Saturday and Sunday, playing all the local hits by local hit musicians.
Have you ever wanted to try radio? Take a seat in our open-air DJ booth, then announce and spin one of your favourite tunes. If you catch the radio bug then you can Start Your Own Show!
When: Noon to 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday, 25 & 26 June 2022
Where: Willow River Park, aka Victoria Park Map
|CKMS-FM Schedule
|KW Multicultural Festival 25-26 June 2022
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Noon
|Live To Air
|Radio Boorama
Community news and religious programming from Somalia
Host: Hamud Elmi
|1:00pm
|Wadio Wam!
Curated playlists from the minds of Will and Sam (WAM)
Hosts: Will Hardie and Samuel Johnston
|2:00pm
|Sauti Za Africa
Great music from the continent of Africa
Host: Yasin Dewji
|3:00pm
|The Socially Radical Guitarist
Political history, social movements, music, and a radical political perspective
Host: Christian Shingiro
|Live To Air
|4:00pm
|Bollywood Mirchi
Bollywood hit music and current news topics
Host: Andy Nagpal
|5:00pm
|Live To Air
City Hall Clock Tower Victoria Park Kitchener by JustSomePics from Wikimedia Commons is used under a Creative Commons Attribution Sharealike 4.0 International license.