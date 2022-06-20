Radio Waterloo at the KW Multicultural Festival, 25-26 June 2022

Come to the KW Multicultural Festival and meet the DJs and Show Hosts from CKMS-FM!

We’ll be broadcasting Live-To-Air both Saturday and Sunday, playing all the local hits by local hit musicians.

Have you ever wanted to try radio? Take a seat in our open-air DJ booth, then announce and spin one of your favourite tunes. If you catch the radio bug then you can Start Your Own Show!

When: Noon to 6:00pm on Saturday and Sunday, 25 & 26 June 2022

Where: Willow River Park, aka Victoria Park Map





CKMS-FM Schedule KW Multicultural Festival 25-26 June 2022 Saturday Sunday Noon Live To Air Radio Boorama

Community news and religious programming from Somalia

Host: Hamud Elmi 1:00pm Wadio Wam!

Curated playlists from the minds of Will and Sam (WAM)

Hosts: Will Hardie and Samuel Johnston 2:00pm Sauti Za Africa

Great music from the continent of Africa

Host: Yasin Dewji 3:00pm The Socially Radical Guitarist

Political history, social movements, music, and a radical political perspective

Host: Christian Shingiro Live To Air 4:00pm Bollywood Mirchi

Bollywood hit music and current news topics

Host: Andy Nagpal 5:00pm Live To Air

City Hall Clock Tower Victoria Park Kitchener by JustSomePics from Wikimedia Commons is used under a Creative Commons Attribution Sharealike 4.0 International license.