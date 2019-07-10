Shows

Rebel Time Radio – July 10, 2019

  1. The Fallout – In This Land
  2. Artificial Dissemination – (I Liked U Better When U Were) Dead
  3. Spanner – Chagossian Heartbreak
  4. Pisser – Pulverizor
  5. d.b.s. – Sunday
  6. I-Spy – Tell ‘Em Big Baby Sent Ya
  7. The Loudmouths – Spit It Out!/Fingered
  8. SNFU – Don’t Have The Cow
  9. Propagandhi – Stick The Fucking Flag Up Your Goddamn Ass, You Son Of A Bitch!
  10. [SUB][HUM][ANS] – This Years War
  11. Spotty Botty – Choose A Side
  12. Naked Aggression – Why Do They Fuck Up My World
  13. The Bus Station Loonies – Everyday Bullshit
  14. Fea – Feminazi
  15. The Specials – Embarassed By You
  16. The Toasters – East Side Beat
  17. Stratford Mercenaries – Cheap Excitement
  18. Sick Of It All – Rip Off (Sham 69)

