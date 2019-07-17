Rebel Time Radio – July 17, 2019

- Zounds – Cry Genie Cry
- Oi Polloi – We Must Combat Sexism On All Levels
- The Mob – Witch Hunt
- L7 – Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago
- Naked Aggression – Killing Floor
- Citizen Fish – Catholic Sex Confession
- War on Women – Row V. World
- Witch Hunt – Legislative Bodies Legislating Bodies
- Fea – Feminazi
- Bad Cop/Bad Cop – Womanarchist
- BB and the Blips – Lucky Country
- Spitboy – Removal
- Lilim – Fight and Fuck
- Alien Boys – Self-Critical Theory
- Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise)
- D.O.A. – Smash the State (DEMO)
- The Subhumans – Mindless Tough Guy Act
- Amyl And The Sniffers – GFY
- DIRT – Deaf, Dumb, and Male
- Hostage Life – White Jesus
- Subhumans – Culture Addict
- The Demics – Talk’s Cheap
Radio Waterloo