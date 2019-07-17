Shows

Rebel Time Radio – July 17, 2019

  1. Zounds – Cry Genie Cry
  2. Oi Polloi – We Must Combat Sexism On All Levels
  3. The Mob – Witch Hunt
  4. L7 – Dispatch From Mar-A-Lago
  5. Naked Aggression – Killing Floor
  6. Citizen Fish – Catholic Sex Confession
  7. War on Women – Row V. World
  8. Witch Hunt – Legislative Bodies Legislating Bodies
  9. Fea – Feminazi
  10. Bad Cop/Bad Cop – Womanarchist
  11. BB and the Blips – Lucky Country
  12. Spitboy – Removal
  13. Lilim – Fight and Fuck
  14. Alien Boys – Self-Critical Theory
  15. Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise)
  16. D.O.A. – Smash the State (DEMO)
  17. The Subhumans – Mindless Tough Guy Act
  18. Amyl And The Sniffers – GFY
  19. DIRT – Deaf, Dumb, and Male
  20. Hostage Life – White Jesus
  21. Subhumans – Culture Addict
  22. The Demics – Talk’s Cheap

