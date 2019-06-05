Rebel Time Radio – June 5, 2019

- Amyl and the Sniffers – 70’s Street Munchies
- X-Ray Spex – Art-I-Ficial
- Plasmatics – Masterplan
- Therapy – The Line
- Pisser – Nightcrawler
- Shitrat – Hands In My Pockets
- Bad Egg – Ghostface Crowd Killah
- Entry – Troubling
- Rats In The Wall – Take 3
- Pansy Division – That’s So Gay
- Pansy Division – Some Of My Best Friends
- Oi Polloi – When Two Men Kiss
- Leftover Crack – Gay Rude Boys Unite
- Propagandhi – Less Talk, More Rock
- Naked Aggression – Break Free
- The Specials – 10 Commandments
- Autonomads – Coppers In The Dance
- The Selecter – They Make Me Mad
- Nausea – Cybergod
- Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise)
- Alien Boys- Self Critical Theory
Radio Waterloo