Rebel Time Radio – June 5, 2019

  1. Amyl and the Sniffers – 70’s Street Munchies
  2. X-Ray Spex – Art-I-Ficial
  3. Plasmatics – Masterplan
  4. Therapy – The Line
  5. Pisser – Nightcrawler
  6. Shitrat – Hands In My Pockets
  7. Bad Egg – Ghostface Crowd Killah
  8. Entry – Troubling
  9. Rats In The Wall – Take 3
  10.  Pansy Division – That’s So Gay
  11. Pansy Division – Some Of My Best Friends
  12. Oi Polloi – When Two Men Kiss
  13. Leftover Crack – Gay Rude Boys Unite
  14. Propagandhi – Less Talk, More Rock
  15. Naked Aggression – Break Free
  16. The Specials – 10 Commandments
  17. Autonomads – Coppers In The Dance
  18. The Selecter – They Make Me Mad
  19. Nausea – Cybergod
  20. Ballast – But After The Gig (Reprise)
  21. Alien Boys- Self Critical Theory

