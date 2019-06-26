Rebel Time Radio – June 26, 2019

-
- Spanner – Immobilized
- Propagandhi – Homophobes Are Just Mad Cuz They Can’t Get Laid
- Entry – Humanity
- Star Fucking Hipsters – Media Person (Rudimentary Peni)
- Faintest Idea – Circling The Drain
- Autonomads – Dubbin’ Up The Downfall
- Oi Polloi – Let The Boots Do The Talking
- Strung Up – Legal Dope
- Alien Boys – Dogs
- Born Wrong – Burn A Debt
- Adictox – Matalo
- Shitrat – Can’t Stop Us
- The Rotten – No Good At All
- Artificial Dissemination – U.R.R. Superheroes
- G.L.O.S.S. – Trans Day of Revenge
- The Fallout – Raise Your Flag
- Scream – Elevate
- Dead Ending – (It’s Not) What You Believe
- Tau Cross – Burn With Me
- D.O.A. – Takin’ Care of Business
