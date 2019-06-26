Shows

Rebel Time Radio – June 26, 2019

    1. Spanner – Immobilized
    2. Propagandhi – Homophobes Are Just Mad Cuz They Can’t Get Laid
    3. Entry – Humanity
    4. Star Fucking Hipsters – Media Person (Rudimentary Peni)
    5. Faintest Idea – Circling The Drain
    6. Autonomads – Dubbin’ Up The Downfall
    7. Oi Polloi – Let The Boots Do The Talking
    8. Strung Up – Legal Dope
    9. Alien Boys – Dogs
    10. Born Wrong – Burn A Debt
    11. Adictox – Matalo
    12. Shitrat – Can’t Stop Us
    13. The Rotten – No Good At All
    14. Artificial Dissemination – U.R.R. Superheroes
    15. G.L.O.S.S. – Trans Day of Revenge
    16. The Fallout – Raise Your Flag
    17. Scream – Elevate
    18. Dead Ending – (It’s Not) What You Believe
    19. Tau Cross – Burn With Me
    20. D.O.A. – Takin’ Care of Business

