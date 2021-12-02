The Redeye Podcast is broadcast live every Saturday morning on Vancouver Cooperative Radio, CFRO 100.5FM. It is produced by an independent media collective at the studios of Coop Radio in Vancouver’s downtown eastside.

The show has been on the air for over 40 years, providing high-quality public affairs and arts programming to listeners looking for a progressive take on current events.

Redeye is activist radio. We don’t just give you the facts, we give you the information you need to take action and create change.

Redeye is alternative radio. We seek out the voices of those who don’t get heard and we cover issues that corporate media distorts or ignores or relegates to the back page.

Redeye is partisan radio. We take a critical view of the idea of objectivity and we believe there are more than two sides to any story. We aren’t interested in soundbites, and we give our guests the time and space to explain the issues as they see them.

Redeye is community radio. We encourage dialogue during our open line and we give our callers time to share their thoughts. We invite callers to share news from their community and we welcome comments on our programming.

Redeye is listener-supported radio. We are part of a cooperative — owned and supported by our members. We make our own editorial decisions, because we are accountable to our listeners, not to advertisers or government.

If this sounds like your kind of radio, give us a listen and see what you think.

CKMS-FM airs multiple episodes from the Redeye Podcast alternate Thursdays from 12:01pm to 1:00pm.