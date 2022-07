Routes & Branches & Beyond is a weekly excursion, starting from Celtic music and moving beyond – geographically, stylistically and culturally. Travel the world, without changing planes in Toronto.

Routes & Branches & Beyond is hosted by Ivan Emke, is syndicated on Radio Waterloo from the NCRA’s !earshot Digital Distribution System, and airs on CKMS-FM 102.7 Wednesdays from 9:00pm to 10:00pm.