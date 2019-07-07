Events, Science For The People, Shows

Science For The People

show logoScience for the People is a long-format interview podcast that explores the connections between science, popular culture, history, and public policy, to help listeners understand the evidence and arguments behind what’s in the news and on the shelves.

Every week, our hosts sit down with science researchers, writers, authors, journalists, and experts to discuss science from the past, the science that affects our lives today, and how science might change our future.

Science for the People airs on Mondays from 9:00am to 10:00am.

