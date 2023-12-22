Singing for peace in Waterloo and across North America

Over 200 people went to Waterloo City Hall on Tuesday December 19 to sing for peace. The ‘Mennonite Day of Action Hymn Sing for a Ceasefire’ was put on by the group Mennonite Action, which says it is a movement of Mennonites who believe they have a responsibility to speak out for peace and justice.

Sam Ramer of Mennonite Action talked about the purpose of the hymn sing and why they are focusing on Palestine.

But Mennonite Action’s event was not only in Waterloo. On December 19, over two thousand people came to sing hymns in 42 cities and towns across North America.

Thank you to A.S. Compton, for permission to play their recording of the hymn sing on the show.