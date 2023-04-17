So Old It’s New ‘drinking’ set list for Monday, April 17, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

as suggested by one of my show followers, a set list of songs to do with drinking.
- The Who, However Much I Booze
- Paice Ashton Lord, I’m Gonna Stop Drinking Again
- Joe Jackson, What’s The Use Of Getting Sober (When You’re Gonna Get Drunk Again)
- The Rolling Stones, Might As Well Get Juiced
- The Butterfield Blues Band, Drunk Again
- Jeff Beck Group, I’ve Been Drinking
- The Kinks, Alcohol
- Nazareth, Let The Whiskey Flow
- Budgie, Whiskey River
- Junkhouse, Down In The Liver
- Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, I Found My Way To Wine
- Family, Drowned In Wine
- AC/DC, Have A Drink On Me
- Black Sabbath, Trashed
- Powder Blues Band, What’ve I Been Drinkin’
- Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinking Wine Spo-Dee O’Dee
- Ramones, Somebody Put Something In My Drink
- David Wilcox, Cheap Beer Joint
- Roy Buchanan, Beer Drinking Woman
- Toby Keith with Willie Nelson, Beer For My Horses
- Canned Heat and John Lee Hooker, Whiskey And Wimmen
- Molly Hatchet, Whiskey Man
- Mott The Hoople, Whiskey Women
- Tommy James and The Shondells, Sweet Cherry Wine
- The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Homemade Wine
- Derek and The Dominos, Bottle Of Red Wine (from Live at The Fillmore)
- Oasis, Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Sammy Hagar, Mas Tequila
- Van Halen, Take Your Whiskey Home
- Kris Kristofferson, Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down