So Old It's New

So Old It’s New ‘drinking’ set list for Monday, April 17, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

as suggested by one of my show followers, a set list of songs to do with drinking.

  1. The Who, However Much I Booze
  2. Paice Ashton Lord, I’m Gonna Stop Drinking Again
  3. Joe Jackson, What’s The Use Of Getting Sober (When You’re Gonna Get Drunk Again)
  4. The Rolling Stones, Might As Well Get Juiced
  5. The Butterfield Blues Band, Drunk Again
  6. Jeff Beck Group, I’ve Been Drinking
  7. The Kinks, Alcohol
  8. Nazareth, Let The Whiskey Flow
  9. Budgie, Whiskey River
  10. Junkhouse, Down In The Liver
  11. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, I Found My Way To Wine
  12. Family, Drowned In Wine
  13. AC/DC, Have A Drink On Me
  14. Black Sabbath, Trashed
  15. Powder Blues Band, What’ve I Been Drinkin’
  16. Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinking Wine Spo-Dee O’Dee
  17. Ramones, Somebody Put Something In My Drink
  18. David Wilcox, Cheap Beer Joint
  19. Roy Buchanan, Beer Drinking Woman
  20. Toby Keith with Willie Nelson, Beer For My Horses
  21. Canned Heat and John Lee Hooker, Whiskey And Wimmen
  22. Molly Hatchet, Whiskey Man
  23. Mott The Hoople, Whiskey Women
  24. Tommy James and The Shondells, Sweet Cherry Wine
  25. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Homemade Wine
  26. Derek and The Dominos, Bottle Of Red Wine (from Live at The Fillmore)
  27. Oasis, Cigarettes & Alcohol
  28. Sammy Hagar, Mas Tequila
  29. Van Halen, Take Your Whiskey Home
  30. Kris Kristofferson, Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down

