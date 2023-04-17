So Old It’s New ‘drinking’ set list for Monday, April 17, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

as suggested by one of my show followers, a set list of songs to do with drinking.

The Who, However Much I Booze

Paice Ashton Lord, I’m Gonna Stop Drinking Again

Joe Jackson, What’s The Use Of Getting Sober (When You’re Gonna Get Drunk Again)

The Rolling Stones, Might As Well Get Juiced

The Butterfield Blues Band, Drunk Again

Jeff Beck Group, I’ve Been Drinking

The Kinks, Alcohol

Nazareth, Let The Whiskey Flow

Budgie, Whiskey River

Junkhouse, Down In The Liver

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, I Found My Way To Wine

Family, Drowned In Wine

AC/DC, Have A Drink On Me

Black Sabbath, Trashed

Powder Blues Band, What’ve I Been Drinkin’

Jerry Lee Lewis, Drinking Wine Spo-Dee O’Dee

Ramones, Somebody Put Something In My Drink

David Wilcox, Cheap Beer Joint

Roy Buchanan, Beer Drinking Woman

Toby Keith with Willie Nelson, Beer For My Horses

Canned Heat and John Lee Hooker, Whiskey And Wimmen

Molly Hatchet, Whiskey Man

Mott The Hoople, Whiskey Women

Tommy James and The Shondells, Sweet Cherry Wine

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Homemade Wine

Derek and The Dominos, Bottle Of Red Wine (from Live at The Fillmore)

Oasis, Cigarettes & Alcohol

Sammy Hagar, Mas Tequila

Van Halen, Take Your Whiskey Home