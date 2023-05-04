So Old It’s New Gordon Lightfoot (RIP) tribute set list for Saturday, May 6, 2023- on air 7-9 am ET

So Old It’s New set list in tribute to Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died this past week at age 84. Obviously a pillar of Canadian music and beyond our borders, what is amazingly satisfying and interesting to me has been the ongoing outpouring from people, not just in Canada but everywhere, sharing songs, stories, memories and so on of this artist who obviously deeply touched so many via his ‘story’ songs like The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald and Canadian Railroad Trilogy but also his songs about relationships, usually warts and all, born of his own experiences and therefore relatable to many.
So, a bit of a departure from my usual deep cuts show; instead I offer a mixture of Lightfoot’s hits/well-known tunes and some maybe lesser-known but equally compelling songs. I could have filled much more, obviously, than my 2-hour slot but what follows is what I decided upon. Rest in Peace, Gord, and thanks for all that you brought to so many. No track-by-track tales this week, Lightfoot’s songs speak for themselves.