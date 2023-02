So Old It’s New set list for Monday, February 27, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Elton John, Dirty Little Girl . . . It’s called a mondegreen, the mishearing or misinterpretation of a phrase, often in song lyrics. A well-known example in rock/popular music is ‘scuse me while I kiss this guy’ instead of the real lyric ‘scuse me while I kiss the sky’ in Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze. I mention this because when I first heard Dirty Little Girl, without looking at the lyric sheet accompanying my younger brother’s copy of the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, I thought Elton John was singing ‘bat shit’ instead of ‘I bet she . . . ‘ in the chorus. I still think of it as the ‘bat shit’ song. It’s a good one, regardless, although the possible mondegreen nature of it isn’t well known, if it’s known at all to anyone or anything but my ears, because Dirty Little Girl is a deep cut. Other fun examples:

* “There’s a bathroom on the right’ instead of the real lyric “there’s a bad moon on the rise’ in Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising (although honestly I think ‘bad moon’ is pretty distinct and I never heard ‘bathroom’ until reading about it years ago).

* ‘wrapped up like a douche’ which got great mileage in high school days, har har, eye rolls now, instead of ‘revved up like a deuce’ in Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s reworked lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s original wording ‘cut loose like a deuce’ in Blinded By The Light.

Apparently, Hendrix and CCR’s John Fogerty eventually took to singing the mondegreen versions of their songs, for fun, in concert. Interesting reading about mondegreens, actually, it covers many songs including the US national anthem, poems, etc. I recommend doing so.