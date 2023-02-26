So Old It’s New set list for Monday, February 27, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Drive-By Truckers, 3 Dimes Down . . . I was watching a rock show I like on YouTube the other day, a show in which they rate albums, discuss music, etc. I should get off my butt and do one. In any event…the topic of ‘just what does ‘classic rock’ mean anymore’ came up in terms of how now 1990s music is in some quarters considered to be so-called classic rock when at first that term applied to 1960s and 1970s rock acts. Those bands (Stones, Beatles, Zep, etc.) seem now to be categorized as ‘legacy’ acts as age moving on seems to prompt whoever ‘names’ these things to new nomenclature. Which would make acts that started in the 1950s like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry, among many others, what, precambrian acts? Good music is good music, it should be resistant to categorization and it is, actually, it’s just that we humans tend to need to put it into various boxes, which is understandable, it’s a means of keeping some semblance of order. In any event, after all that, Drive-By Truckers emerged in the mid-1990s. So, of the bands of that period, they may be my favorites although I’d separate them from grunge acts like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains etc. To me, the Truckers are just good music, maybe southern rock to some extent, I just like it, it knows no time period and could stand proudly in any era. As someone in a YouTube comment field said, ‘no bullshit, just music.’ Yes.