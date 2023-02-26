So Old It’s New set list for Monday, February 27, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

My track-by-track tales follow this bare-bones list.
- The Who, Getting In Tune
- The Rolling Stones, Turd On The Run
- Rory Gallagher, Moonchild
- Billy Joel, Zanzibar
- Warren Zevon, A Certain Girl
- Elton John, Dirty Little Girl
- Bob Dylan, Isis
- Joe Cocker, Let’s Go Get Stoned (live, from Mad Dogs and Englishmen)
- Supertramp, Sister Moonshine
- Van Halen, Cabo Wabo
- Alice Cooper, Blue Turk
- Three Dog Night, One Man Band
- Pink Floyd, Sheep
- Drive-By Truckers, 3 Dimes Down
- The Joe Perry Project, Discount Dogs
- Aerosmith, Bone To Bone (Coney Island Whitefish Boy)
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Quick Change Artist
- Long John Baldry, Conditional Discharge/Don’t Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock & Roll
- John Mayall, Good Time Boogie (live, from Jazz/Blues Fusion)
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience, 1983 . . . (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)
- Them, It’s All Over Now Baby Blue
- The Who, Getting In Tune . . . Not that this Who’s Next song isn’t a rocker, it is, although it’s light and shade, so to speak in terms of slow and fast, repeating, and I usually go with an overall faster, harder rocking tune to start things off, which is how I also like concerts I attend to open. But, by title this is an obvious opener and a rocker nevertheless. From Who’s Next, the Who album that like all such tour de force records could double as a hits compilation.
- The Rolling Stones, Turd On The Run . . . Not sure what to say about this one from Exile On Main St. aside from the fact I like it, always have, and it’s a glorious, propulsive, infectious noise describing what sounds to be a, er, shitty relationship.
- Rory Gallagher, Moonchild . . . I always find it hard to pick a Rory Gallagher song when I play him, same with his earlier band Taste, before he went solo. He’s just so consistently good on guitar, arrangements, songs. So I threw darts and hit on this typically good riff rocker, from his 1976 Calling Card album.
- Billy Joel, Zanzibar . . . A jazzy, almost calypso type track from Joel’s 1978 album 52nd Street, the successful (a tough thing to do) follow-up to his massively successful breakthrough 1977 album The Stranger. The song, because apparently Joel figured he didn’t know enough about the place to write about it though he liked the name for a song title, is not about the Tanzanian island province off the African coast but about activities in a bar, fictional or otherwise, and the protagonist’s attempts to pick up a waitress. I suppose I relate in some way, having worked in a bar during my college days and seeing/participating in humanity acting as it will. Lots of sports references, too, including to baseball player Pete Rose, then an active star for the Cincinnati Reds before his banishment from the game due to gambling issues. The original lyrics said Rose was ‘a credit to the game’ but apparently Joel, in concert, has subsequently adjusted them to Rose never making the baseball hall of fame. And that’s a whole other topic.
- Warren Zevon, A Certain Girl . . . I played The Yardbirds’ version of this Allen Toussaint-penned track (credited under his pen name Naomi Neville) last September, which prompted one of my show followers in the USA to mention the Zevon cover. So, here it is, from his 1980 album Bad Luck Streak In Dancing School. It was a moderate hit single from that record, which did decently, commercially, as a follow-up to Zevon’s 1978 breakthrough record Excitable Boy. The thing with Zevon, though, is that all his albums are consistently good, even if they may sometimes lack the commercial immediacy of the songs on Excitable Boy. He was an amazing songwriter, sometimes requiring repeat listens as music paired with lyrics sunk in, but amazing nonetheless. That said, if I were forced to pick a Zevon ‘desert island’ disc, it would be Excitable Boy but I’d lobby whoever was forcing me to pick to allow me a second disc, even an EP, containing the songs A Certain Girl, Sentimental Hygiene, Boom Boom Mancini, Hit Somebody (The Hockey Song) and Genius. Probably The Envoy, too. At least.
- Elton John, Dirty Little Girl . . . It’s called a mondegreen, the mishearing or misinterpretation of a phrase, often in song lyrics. A well-known example in rock/popular music is ‘scuse me while I kiss this guy’ instead of the real lyric ‘scuse me while I kiss the sky’ in Jimi Hendrix’s Purple Haze. I mention this because when I first heard Dirty Little Girl, without looking at the lyric sheet accompanying my younger brother’s copy of the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, I thought Elton John was singing ‘bat shit’ instead of ‘I bet she . . . ‘ in the chorus. I still think of it as the ‘bat shit’ song. It’s a good one, regardless, although the possible mondegreen nature of it isn’t well known, if it’s known at all to anyone or anything but my ears, because Dirty Little Girl is a deep cut. Other fun examples:
* “There’s a bathroom on the right’ instead of the real lyric “there’s a bad moon on the rise’ in Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising (although honestly I think ‘bad moon’ is pretty distinct and I never heard ‘bathroom’ until reading about it years ago).
* ‘wrapped up like a douche’ which got great mileage in high school days, har har, eye rolls now, instead of ‘revved up like a deuce’ in Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s reworked lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s original wording ‘cut loose like a deuce’ in Blinded By The Light.
Apparently, Hendrix and CCR’s John Fogerty eventually took to singing the mondegreen versions of their songs, for fun, in concert. Interesting reading about mondegreens, actually, it covers many songs including the US national anthem, poems, etc. I recommend doing so.
- Bob Dylan, Isis . . . Some time back I played something from Dylan’s Desire album, One More Cup Of Coffee as I recall, and an old high school and college friend with whom I’ve wonderfully reconnected via the show regaled me with a tale of his, somewhat drunken, impromptu belting out of portions of Isis to a startled family gathering. I told him I wholeheartedly approved. As Dylan often introduced the song at live shows during the 1975 Rolling Thunder Review tour, ‘this is a song about marriage.’ Full of great lines, this one apparently quoted by my friend to his audience: “I came in from the east with sun in my eyes; I cursed her one time then I rode on ahead.’ I’ll maybe bore you with one more, one of my favorites along with the ‘cursed’ line, from the song: “The wind it was howlin’ and the snow was outrageous. We chopped through the night and we chopped through the dawn. When he died I was hopin’ it wasn’t contagious; but I made up my mind that I had to go on.” Death as something contagious. Ah, Dylan. If you ‘get’ him, you do. If you don’t, well, try harder. It doesn’t take much. Just listen to the man. And yes, he CAN sing. He’s the best singer of Bob Dylan tunes ever, because they are his and he’s best suited to sing them. If you don’ get it, again, try harder. You’ll be rewarded.
- Joe Cocker, Let’s Go Get Stoned (live, from Mad Dogs and Englishmen) . . . I love the Mad Dogs and Englishmen album. It’s loose, raw, raunchy, jazzy, bluesy, overpopulated with musicians and singers, hence somewhat out of control, which makes it great.
- Supertramp, Sister Moonshine . . . Cocker was actually talking more about booze, if you read the lyrics to Let’s Go Get Stoned and of course ‘stoned’ is also a term for getting drunk although likely less used today, with more a connotation towards drug use, than it was regarding drinking, as it was more so in the late 1960s and early 1970s. But in any event, Cocker’s rhapsodizing about boozing got me thinking of moonshine whiskey even though the Supertramp song isn’t about booze, but about light.
- Van Halen, Cabo Wabo . . . One of my favorite Van Hagar period songs, and I like both the David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar versions of Van Halen. This song, something of a rarity for VH given its 7-minute length, from the second Van Hagar album, OU812, is a paean to the Mexican town of Cabo San Lucas, which later inspired Hagar the astute businessman’s founding of Cabo Wabo Tequila. He later sold the brand to a big name distillery for $80M. I wish I was born with or taught that ‘making money’ sense.
- Alice Cooper, Blue Turk . . . Killer bass by Dennis Dunaway to this jazzy piece from the School’s Out album. So many great deep cuts like this in the original Alice Cooper band’s early catalog.
- Three Dog Night, One Man Band . . . Something of a ‘lesser’ hit for a band – it made ‘only’ No. 19 in the USA but No. 6 in Canada – that was amazingly dominant on the singles charts during the 1970s, particularly up until the mid-70s. Just ridiculous how many hits/great songs they had and I’m playing them because, when I did my live albums show last Saturday, I got feedback regarding a Three Dog Night Live album from a friend, an album I don’t have – Captured Live At The Forum – but am checking out and so far so great, but in any event another from the ‘songs inspired by conversation’ file.
- Pink Floyd, Sheep . . . Another ‘conversation-inspired’ song. Someone in the USA I’ve gotten to know a bit via Facebook, a follower of the show but we now often discuss many things, posted the song. I commented about how much I like the Animals album and so I decided to play Sheep even though, given the album has just five songs, three extended pieces and two short interludes, over time I’ve played it all and I don’t like repeating myself at least too often. But. . . As my friend mentioned, early incarnations of Sheep were known as Raving and Drooling and played live before the studio album was out, and worth looking into online or on various re-issues; Raving and Drooling being to my ears more stripped down, less orchestral, bass especially higher in the mix, it’s good stuff in its early, studio incarnations and on the released album itself.
- Drive-By Truckers, 3 Dimes Down . . . I was watching a rock show I like on YouTube the other day, a show in which they rate albums, discuss music, etc. I should get off my butt and do one. In any event…the topic of ‘just what does ‘classic rock’ mean anymore’ came up in terms of how now 1990s music is in some quarters considered to be so-called classic rock when at first that term applied to 1960s and 1970s rock acts. Those bands (Stones, Beatles, Zep, etc.) seem now to be categorized as ‘legacy’ acts as age moving on seems to prompt whoever ‘names’ these things to new nomenclature. Which would make acts that started in the 1950s like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry, among many others, what, precambrian acts? Good music is good music, it should be resistant to categorization and it is, actually, it’s just that we humans tend to need to put it into various boxes, which is understandable, it’s a means of keeping some semblance of order. In any event, after all that, Drive-By Truckers emerged in the mid-1990s. So, of the bands of that period, they may be my favorites although I’d separate them from grunge acts like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains etc. To me, the Truckers are just good music, maybe southern rock to some extent, I just like it, it knows no time period and could stand proudly in any era. As someone in a YouTube comment field said, ‘no bullshit, just music.’ Yes.
- The Joe Perry Project, Discount Dogs . . . Guitarist Joe Perry was a man somewhat in two bands at the point of his first Joe Perry Project album, 1980’s released Let The Music Do The Talking (also a song by the Perry Project and later redone by Aerosmith on the Done With Mirrors album). Perry formed his new band at the same time he was still in but soon to be departing Aerosmith, for which he co-wrote the next song in my list, from the Night In The Ruts album. As for Discount Dogs, it’s a funky rock track with Ralph Morman on lead vocals. Morman was in the Aerosmith circle and sold Perry on his value as a singer, and the rest is history although the association was brief as Morman was fired during the band’s first tour due to excessive boozing, according to web reports. Morman went on to sing in later editions of Savoy Brown but died in 2014 of an undisclosed illness.
- Aerosmith, Bone To Bone (Coney Island Whitefish Boy) . . . Perry co-wrote this one with Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, great rocker from the Night In The Ruts album which, while the band was in tatters, remains one of my and many other Aerosmith fans’ favorites. It’s arguably the last of the early, raunchy, kick butt Aerosmith albums before new production techniques, outside writers and other such factors led to much greater commercial success but arguably a loss of the grittiness that made the band appealing in the first place.
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Quick Change Artist . . . From Four Wheel Drive. It was a single but only in Canada, and yet another great BTO tune sung by bassist C.F. (Fred) Turner in his gritty style.
- Long John Baldry, Conditional Discharge/Don’t Try To Lay No Boogie Woogie On The King Of Rock & Roll . . . I love the spoken word intro. “Boo-gee woo-gee” . Reminds me of a Brit I knew late 1970s when I took a year off after high school to work and save to put myself through college. Reggae, largely via Eric Clapton’s cover of Bob Marley’s I Shot The Sherriff, was big as most classic rockers were embracing it and my Brit friend referred to it, with contempt, as ‘reggie”. You had to be there, perhaps.
- John Mayall, Good Time Boogie (live, from Jazz/Blues Fusion) . . . So anyway, as far as Boogie Woogie, or boo-gee woo-gee goes, take that, Long John, from another John of the blues and various and sundry other genres he chose to experiment in over the many years.
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience, 1983 . . . (A Merman I Should Turn To Be) . . .Extendend, brilliant, intoxicating space rock/sci fi/psychedelic, hard rock, studio tricks . . . the track has it all, reflecting Hendrix’s genius, from the Electric Ladyland album.
- Them, It’s All Over Now Baby Blue . . . I actually saw the Them Again album in a used rack yesterday. They had a horde of used Van Morrison stuff, almost bought the Them album as a completist, but I have this Bob Dylan cover from the Van-fronted Them on various compilations. In any event, a great song, regardless who does it but thank you, Bob Dylan.