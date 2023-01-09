So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, January 9, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

  1. Peter Gabriel, On The Air
  2. Elton John, Funeral For A Friend (Love Lies Bleeding)
  3. Styx, Miss America
  4. Neil Young, Motorcycle Mama
  5. The Rolling Stones, If You Really Want To Be My Friend
  6. Phil Collins, Thru These Walls
  7. Harry Chapin, Taxi
  8. Harry Chapin, Sequel
  9. Marianne Faithfull, Reason To Believe
  10. The White Stripes, One More Cup Of Coffee
  11. Bob Dylan, Sara
  12. Roxy Music, While My Heart Is Still Beating
  13. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, No Man’s Land
  14. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
  15. Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Taxman
  16. Ringo Starr, Back Off Boogaloo
  17. The Flying Burrito Brothers, Lazy Days
  18. Robert Plant/Alison Krauss, Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)
  19. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live, At Fillmore East album version)
  20. The Alan Parsons Project, The Turn Of A Friendly Card (The Turn Of A Friendly Card, Pt. 1/Snake Eyes/The Ace of Swords/Nothing Left To Lose/The Turn Of A Friendly Card, Pt. 2)

