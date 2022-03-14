So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 14, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Dire Straits, Single Handed Sailor . . . What a great song, about sights and sounds around the Greenwich area of London, England, including the 19th century ship the Cutty Sark – which I first knew to be a brand of whiskey, from a spy novel whose name I can’t remember, read in my early teens. I never developed a taste for the so-called hard stuff so never did try Cutty Sark but perhaps I should. I’ll ask some friends of mine who are into Scotch but I sampled some stuff with them once and they banished me from the room because I kept spoofing their treatment of the tasting as some sort of seance-like religious experience. I didn’t get it, obviously. We’ll see how it goes. If and when they read this, it probably won’t go well. But hey, if you can’t disagree with and have fun with your friends, what kind of friends could they possibly be?

