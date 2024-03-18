So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 18, 2024

Here’s my set list streamed live from 8-10 pm ET Monday, March 18, 2024. I’m back Saturday morning 8-10 am ET with my programmed show. Live in studio each Monday, 8-10 pm.

1. Hawkwind, Sonic Attack

2. Accept, Fast As A Shark

3. Ted Nugent, Stranglehold

4. Budgie, Breadfan

5. Black Sabbath, Supernaut

6. The Rolling Stones, Bite My Head Off

7. Aerosmith, The Hop

8. Eric Burdon & War, Bare Back Ride

9. T. Rex, The Slider

10. Blue Oyster Cult, She’s As Beautiful As A Foot

11. Carlos Santana/John McLaughlin/Mahavishnu Orchestra, A Love Supreme (Part 1, Acknowledgement)

12. Santana, Everything’s Coming Our Way

13. David Baerwald, Bozo Weirdo Wacko Creep

14. Traffic, John Barleycorn Must Die

15. Pretenders, Domestic Silence

16. It’s A Beautiful Day, White Bird

17. Alice Cooper, Generation Landslide

18. April Wine, Silver Dollar

19. David Wilcox, God Is On A Bender

20. Neil Young, Revolution Blues