So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 18, 2024

Here’s my set list streamed live from 8-10 pm ET Monday, March 18, 2024. I’m back Saturday morning 8-10 am ET with my programmed show. Live in studio each Monday, 8-10 pm.
1. Hawkwind, Sonic Attack
2. Accept, Fast As A Shark
3. Ted Nugent, Stranglehold
4. Budgie, Breadfan
5. Black Sabbath, Supernaut
6. The Rolling Stones, Bite My Head Off
7. Aerosmith, The Hop
8. Eric Burdon & War, Bare Back Ride
9. T. Rex, The Slider
10. Blue Oyster Cult, She’s As Beautiful As A Foot
11. Carlos Santana/John McLaughlin/Mahavishnu Orchestra, A Love Supreme (Part 1, Acknowledgement)
12. Santana, Everything’s Coming Our Way
13. David Baerwald, Bozo Weirdo Wacko Creep
14. Traffic, John Barleycorn Must Die
15. Pretenders, Domestic Silence
16. It’s A Beautiful Day, White Bird
17. Alice Cooper, Generation Landslide
18. April Wine, Silver Dollar
19. David Wilcox, God Is On A Bender
20. Neil Young, Revolution Blues