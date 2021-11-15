So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Pete Townshend, Cat’s In The Cupboard . . . Another one I feel like I may have played too recently, or was that I Am An Animal, from Townshend’s terrific Empty Glass album, 1980. No matter. Imagine you were in The Who at the time, coming off the great 1978 Who Are You album, Keith Moon is gone and Pete’s going solo with this, instead of using at least some of the great Empty Glass songs for a Who album instead of what was left for the decent, but weaker, Face Dances Who album that came out in 1981. No wonder they broke up shortly after, for a while at least.