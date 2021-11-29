So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Elvis Costello, The Bridge I Burned . . . I pretty much gave up on Costello after his early, angry young man phase though I recognize he’s a great artist. Yet, unlike say, where I’ve followed his contemporary Joe Jackson’s various muses over the years, I really didn’t ride with Elvis much beyond about 1986. Then I recently found the perfect thing for me, a compilation, Extreme Honey, I had not to that point even heard of but found cheap in a used CD store. It came out in 1997 so is obviously already way out of date but for me it’s great because it collects tracks from albums like Spike and Mighty Like A Rose and beyond that, that I tried but gave up on. Yet by distilling it all down, it’s more palatable, for me, anyway. This song wasn’t on any of those albums, though. Costello wrote it, new, for the compilation after initially recording Prince’s song Pop Life only to have Prince deny Costello the right to release it. So, Elvis wrote and performed The Bridge I Burned in an arrangement he had envisioned for the Prince tune.